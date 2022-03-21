  Leah Wankum  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner: Monday, March 21

Here's another fun St. Patrick's Day picture before we move along with our week. Above, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Leonardo makes his grand appearance at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Shawnee on March 13. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

Hello! Leah here, welcoming you back to a new week in Johnson County.

Forecast: 🌦Rain likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.  Wind gusts as high as 29 miles per hour.

Agenda

  • The Shawnee Planning Commission meets tonight at 7:30 p.m., with plans to consider new city policy that would regulate individual room rentals in single-family homes.
  • The Overland Park City Council meets tonight at 7:30 p.m. and will discuss tax incentives for two developments, one for a new office building at CityPlace and another for apartments at Metcalf and I-435.
  • The Prairie Village City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m., and will discuss a design agreement for the city’s 2022 residential street program.
  • The Shawnee Mission school board meets tonight at 6:30 p.m. and will vote on approving nearly $800,000 worth of work to remove signage and branding of SM North High School’s former Indians mascot.

Noteworthy

  • The Overland Park Police is investigating a Sunday morning fatal shooting in the 970o block of West 145th Terrace. The victim, identified as Cheryl Holloman of Wichita, died of her injuries at the hospital. Police say a person of interest in the case was detained for questioning. Details here.
  • The Renner Road bridge over I-435 between Shawnee and Lenexa remains closed as work to replace it began over the weekend. Detour routes here.
  • St. Joseph Church in Shawnee is hosting a blood drive March 21 for the Community Blood Center, which is in need of donations. Whole blood appointments can be made 12:30 to 6:15 p.m., and machine appointments 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Make an appointment online at savealifenow.org and use the sponsor code stjosephcatholic, or contact Virginia Widel at (913) 268-3874 or vwiedel63@gmail.com.
  • The Johnson County Museum has achieved accreditation for the first time by the American Alliance of Museums. Only about 3% of museums earn this national recognition, according to a press release.

