Your daily planner: Monday, March 21

Forecast: 🌦Rain likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Wind gusts as high as 29 miles per hour.
Agenda
- The Shawnee Planning Commission meets tonight at 7:30 p.m., with plans to consider new city policy that would regulate individual room rentals in single-family homes.
- The Overland Park City Council meets tonight at 7:30 p.m. and will discuss tax incentives for two developments, one for a new office building at CityPlace and another for apartments at Metcalf and I-435.
- The Prairie Village City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m., and will discuss a design agreement for the city’s 2022 residential street program.
- The Shawnee Mission school board meets tonight at 6:30 p.m. and will vote on approving nearly $800,000 worth of work to remove signage and branding of SM North High School’s former Indians mascot.
Noteworthy
- The Overland Park Police is investigating a Sunday morning fatal shooting in the 970o block of West 145th Terrace. The victim, identified as Cheryl Holloman of Wichita, died of her injuries at the hospital. Police say a person of interest in the case was detained for questioning. Details here.
- The Renner Road bridge over I-435 between Shawnee and Lenexa remains closed as work to replace it began over the weekend. Detour routes here.
- St. Joseph Church in Shawnee is hosting a blood drive March 21 for the Community Blood Center, which is in need of donations. Whole blood appointments can be made 12:30 to 6:15 p.m., and machine appointments 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Make an appointment online at savealifenow.org and use the sponsor code stjosephcatholic, or contact Virginia Widel at (913) 268-3874 or vwiedel63@gmail.com.
- The Johnson County Museum has achieved accreditation for the first time by the American Alliance of Museums. Only about 3% of museums earn this national recognition, according to a press release.
