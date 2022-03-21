Your daily planner: Monday, March 21

Hello! Leah here, welcoming you back to a new week in Johnson County.

Forecast: 🌦Rain likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Wind gusts as high as 29 miles per hour.

Agenda

meets tonight at 6 p.m., and will discuss a design agreement for the city’s 2022 residential street program. The Shawnee Mission school board meets tonight at 6:30 p.m. and will vote on approving nearly $800,000 worth of work to remove signage and branding of SM North High School’s former Indians mascot.

Noteworthy