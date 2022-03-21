Updates from Johnson County Community College: Step into summer at JCCC

Spring has officially sprung, but we have our sights set on Summer Session at Johnson County Community College. Summer classes are a perfect opportunity for students to get a jump on meeting their educational goals.

Perks of taking summer classes

There are many benefits to taking summer courses at JCCC:

Work ahead: Students working toward a degree or certificate can use this time to get ahead – and stay ahead – in their program coursework. Summer Session is also the perfect time for students attending other colleges to earn transferable credits.

Students working toward a degree or certificate can use this time to get ahead – and stay ahead – in their program coursework. Summer Session is also the perfect time for students attending other colleges to earn transferable credits. Experience increased flexibility: Our online classes allow students to maximize their time and create schedules that work for them. For additional flexibility, two sessions of 4-week short-term classes are offered in June and July.

Our online classes allow students to maximize their time and create schedules that work for them. For additional flexibility, two sessions of 4-week short-term classes are offered in June and July. Take advantage of affordable tuition: Students have many financial obligations, so our competitive tuition rates and hundreds of scholarship opportunities put education in reach.

Students have many financial obligations, so our competitive tuition rates and hundreds of scholarship opportunities put education in reach. Small class sizes: Small classes provide more personalized learning experiences and increased engagement opportunities, giving students the chance to ask questions and collaborate with peers.

Mark your calendars

As summer approaches, here are some key dates to keep in mind:

April 6 : Open enrollment for summer begins at 9 p.m. online

: Open enrollment for summer begins at 9 p.m. online May 31 : Summer payment deadline – all students who enroll prior to this deadline must pay tuition by 6 p.m. or risk being dropped from classes.

: Summer payment deadline – all students who enroll prior to this deadline must pay tuition by 6 p.m. or risk being dropped from classes. June 6 : First day of summer session classes for the full 8-week session and the first 4-week session.

: First day of summer session classes for the full 8-week session and the first 4-week session. July 5 : First day of the second 4-week summer session.

: First day of the second 4-week summer session. July 28: Last day of summer session.

Shoutouts for summer session

Here’s what a few Cavaliers have to say about summer classes at JCCC:

“The price and the pace of the class were very reasonable, and I didn’t feel overwhelmed – it felt perfect.” – Stacey M.

“I took an online class in the summer of my junior year so I could get a better feel for college and get a few extra credits. It was easy to manage my schedule around it, and I really learned a lot.” – Noah H.

“My summer classes went better than I had anticipated. My professors made it easy by presenting material in a clear and organized way, and by being accessible through email or Zoom if I had questions.” – Emily A.

Resources are available

JCCC Counselors offer support and advice on class schedules, deciding on a major, managing time and more. Visit the Academic Advising & Counseling page for appointment options.