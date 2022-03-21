Weapon confiscated from student at Shawnee Mission North on Monday, according to principal

Officials at Shawnee Mission North High School say they confiscated a weapon from a student at school on Monday, the first day back from spring break.

Principal David Ewers sent a message to SM North families on Monday afternoon alerting them to the incident.

The message said law enforcement confiscated the undisclosed weapon. No injuries were suffered, according to Ewers.

“The building is secure, and we do not believe there is any ongoing threat,” Ewers wrote. “I can assure you that this matter will be handled in accordance with applicable state and federal laws and district policies.”

Ewers wrote that no further information was available for release as of Monday.

Overland Park Public Information Officer John Lacy confirmed to the Post via email that the department does “have a juvenile in custody.”

The incident comes less than two weeks after a shooting at Olathe East High School left a school resource officer and assistant principal injured.

A student who was also shot in that incident has now been charged with attempted murder. A criminal affidavit says the student brought a firearm to school in his backpack.

A few days after that incident on Monday, March 7 Shawnee Mission officials dealt with two separate toy gun incidents at Shawnee Mission East and Rhein Benninghoven Elementary.

It is unclear what type of weapon was confiscated at SM North on Monday.

“I do want to assure you that we are doing everything in our power to maintain North as a safe and engaging learning environment,” Ewers wrote. “We appreciate your support.”

Below is the entire message Ewers sent to families:

Dear Shawnee Mission North High School Families,

I am writing to inform you of an incident that took place here at North this morning. One of our students was found in possession of a weapon. The weapon was confiscated by our law enforcement professionals, and no one was injured. The building is secure, and we do not believe there is any ongoing threat. I can assure you that this matter will be handled in accordance with applicable state and federal laws and district policies.

This is the extent of the information that can be released at this time. I do want to assure you that we are doing everything in our power to maintain North as a safe and engaging learning environment. We appreciate your support.