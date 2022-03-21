1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in south Overland Park Sunday

Updated: Monday, 1 p.m.

Overland Park Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left a Wichita woman dead.

Police responded to the 9700 block of W. 145th Terrace at about 6 a.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting, according to a police statement.

Prior to OPPD’s arrival, investigators say family members had taken an injured woman to a local hospital.

She later died from her injures.

Overland Park PD has identified the victim as Sharrell Holloman of Wichita, Kansas, who often went by Cherly with friends and family.

OPPD says a person of interest was taken into custody and is currently being questioned.

Officer John Lacy, an OPPD spokesperson, said the shooting occurred at a residence being used as a vacation rental home.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Holloman, the person in custody or anyone else at the home were staying there together.

Lacy confirmed Holloman’s death is the first homicide of 2022 in Overland Park.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact Overland Park Police at 913-344-8742 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.