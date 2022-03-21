Capitol Update: Sen. Dinah Sykes applauds aspects of initial budget, including K-12 funding and raises for state workers

Each week during the 2022 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Shawnee Mission area legislators the opportunity to share their thoughts about what’s happening in the state capitol.

Below is this week’s submission from Democratic Sen. Dinah Sykes of Kansas Senate District 21, which covers parts of Lenexa, Olathe, Overland Park and Shawnee.

The views expressed in each Capitol Update are solely those of the lawmaker and are not reflective of the Post’s position on any matter discussed.

The Kansas Legislature is quickly approaching its First Adjournment, at the end of March. Statutorily, the only legislation we must pass are the budget and, this year, redistricting maps.

Of course, there is plenty of work beyond those topics, and debate in the coming week will run the gamut as legislators push their priorities forward. Some of it will be good public policy, some of it will hurt our state and our neighbors. My door is always open to discuss any bill under consideration.

An important project to keep an eye on as it nears completion is the budget.

When things are going well, the Legislature passes an initial budget before First Adjournment and then passes a final — or omnibus — budget when consensus revenues come in after Kansans file their tax returns.

Again, if things are good (and let’s be clear: our economy right now is really, really good), we won’t have to make too many changes from the initial budget. So what’s in the bill we passed this week?

To most Kansans, this budget would appear to make up for the years of austerity our state has been forced to endure because of reckless tax experiments that slashed available funds and decimated our agencies, our schools and our state’s overall standing.

There are many appealing parts of this budget:

It fully funds our K-12 schools.

It makes significant investments in intellectual and developmental disability services.

It gives much-needed raises to state employees.

It pays off many of our debts.

It’s difficult to argue against giving our agencies more than they asked for, for giving retirees more than the governor’s plan to fully fund KPERS requires for this fiscal year.

That is by design. The budget goes above and beyond in these areas and conveniently ensures that there’s not enough money left over to deliver economic relief to every Kansan.

We transferred an additional $1 billion (that’s billion with a b) to the public employees retirement fund, despite the fact that we are on track to fully fund the program in the next couple of years.

I don’t know a single family that puts all of their income towards their mortgage. There are other financial responsibilities, and it just isn’t prudent to pay off the house if it means you can’t put food on the table.

Kansas has the second highest tax on groceries in the nation, coming in at 6.5%. Taking that down to zero would save an average Kansas family over $500 annually. It is well within our means to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries.

The Legislature’s failure to deliver on this achievable, commonsense policy is a political choice, and it’s a disservice to our fellow Kansans.