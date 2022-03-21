Capitol Update: Rep. Jerry Stogsdill urges lawmakers to repeal sales taxes on over the counter meds and food

Each week during the 2022 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Shawnee Mission area legislators the opportunity to share their thoughts about what’s happening in the state capitol.

Below is this week’s submission from Democratic Rep. Jerry Stogsdill of Kansas House District 21, which covers parts of Leawood, Mission Hills, Overland Park and Prairie Village.

The views expressed in each Capitol Update are solely those of the lawmaker and are not reflective of the Post’s position on any matter discussed.

We are approaching the home stretch of the 2022 legislative session in Topeka with most major issues still unresolved.

Most committees concluded their work for the year last Friday, so any hope for new legislation will come primarily from adding amendments to current bills as they come to the floor for discussions and votes.

Some of the major issues yet to be resolved include redistricting, school finance, the higher education budget and Medicaid expansion, as well as KPERS funding, election fairness and accessibility, medical cannabis and sports betting.

We also need to address property tax relief, due process for teachers, removing the sales tax on over the counter medications and removing the sales tax on grocery sales.

Under Republican leadership, most of these issues and many others will, as usual, not be fully addressed until the very last days of the veto session, which starts on April 25th and is scheduled to wrap up on May 10th.

As a member of the House Tax Committee, I want to focus this column on the removal of the state sales tax on groceries, which is the highest in the nation, and a bill that I introduced in Tax Committee, which would remove a sales tax on over the counter medications.

Removing the sales tax on groceries and over the counter medications is particularly important to border counties like Johnson and Wyandotte.

Johnson and Wyandotte Counties face heavy competition from the Missouri side of the state line where sales taxes on groceries and over the counter medications are considerably lower. That reality encourages many Kansans to spend their food and medicine dollars in Missouri.

Eliminating the Kansas state sales tax on groceries and over the counter medications would keep Kansans shopping in Kansas and actually provide an incentive for Missourians to spend some of their food and medicine dollars in Kansas. More importantly, removing the state sales tax on groceries and medications would benefit EVERY Kansan, particularly those families living on tight budgets.

Both sides of the aisle agree there is money to address these sales tax issues but some major disagreements exist on how to reduce those taxes. My Democratic colleagues and I have proposed eliminating the state sales tax on groceries and over the counter medications entirely THIS YEAR. The money is there to make that happen.

Republicans have submitted a plan to gradually reduce these sales taxes over a number of years. Their plan would have a much smaller impact on family budgets and would make it easier for future legislators to take the tax back to an unacceptable level.

If you have a particular point of view on this issue I would encourage you to contact Republican leadership in the Kansas House and Senate. You can find lawmakers’ contact info at kslegislature.org. Let them know how you feel.

As always, if you have any questions or suggestions, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with me.

You can call me on my cell phone at 913-579-9208 or at my office at 785-296-7692.

You can also email me at either jws444@aol.com or at jerry.stogsdill@house.ks.gov.

I will also be updating what’s happening in Topeka on my Facebook page.