Your Community: Staff Picks from Johnson County Library

It’s a great feeling when you have a trusted source for recommendations; it makes decision-making so much easier by taking the guess work out of it. Many of us have that foodie friend who tries new restaurants all the time, and you eagerly await to hear what they say is good and what’s not. When they give a strong recommendation, you start making plans to go there the next chance you get because you know it’s going to be great. This is what Johnson County Library does with Staff Picks. Passionate and experienced Library staff reviewers provide recommendations on a wide range of titles available in the Library’s collection.

With Staff Picks you can see what Library staff have been reading, listening to and watching. Browse categories like biography, fantasy, fiction, historical fiction, mystery, non-fiction, science fiction and more. See star ratings at a glance or click into a review to dig deeper into what makes the title a staff pick, you’ll find out why the title deserves your attention or why it might not be a good fit for you. Library staff work hard to provide a wide variety of options so there’s something for everyone.

Here’s a taste of what you’ll find in the reviews:

“’Light Years from Home’ by Mike Chen is a family drama with science fiction flavor. If you’re looking for hard sci-fi with intricately plotted space escapades, this is not the book for you. What this book is instead is a very real, intimate tale of a family with a lot of issues – only one of which is aliens.” Review by Allison M.

“His newest, ‘The Kaiju Preservation Society,’ written in the opening months of the COVID-19 pandemic, is yet another gateway drug and a bright burst of positivity that reads like a big budget crowd-pleasing summer blockbuster movie, except on the page instead of on the screen.” Review by Gregg W.

Check out the reviews from Johnson County Library staff and start discovering new titles. Visit the Staff Picks page on jocolibrary.org to get started today. For a more interactive experience, attend one of the upcoming Facebook Live Book Parties, where a library staff member will booktalk a short list of titles around a certain genre or theme and will interact with patrons in real time.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom