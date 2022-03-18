Your daily planner: Friday, March 18

Happy Friday! Nikki here to give you a breakdown on what’s happening in Johnson County this weekend.

Forecast: 🌧 High: 46, Low: 33. Cold and rainy with thunderstorms possible at times today. It could be windy, too, with gusts predicted to reach 18 to 20 mph.

Diversions

The Instamatics are coming to the Aztec Shawnee Theatre to perform some of the greatest hits from the 60s. Come see the music group bring the Beatles, Monkees and more to life Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Get your tickets here.

to perform some of the greatest hits from the 60s. Come see the music group bring the Beatles, Monkees and more to life Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Get your tickets here. Downtown Overland Park is hosting its monthly Local Life event this weekend. Come show you support for locally-owned business while enjoying food, drinks, activities and more. Go here to learn more.

event this weekend. Come show you support for locally-owned business while enjoying food, drinks, activities and more. Go here to learn more. From 1 to 4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in KCMO is having a free event in which kids can create their own Snakes and Ladders game to play at home. Learn more here.

Agenda

There are no public meetings scheduled today.

Noteworthy