Your daily planner: Friday, March 18

Forecast: 🌧 High: 46, Low: 33. Cold and rainy with thunderstorms possible at times today. It could be windy, too, with gusts predicted to reach 18 to 20 mph.
- The Instamatics are coming to the Aztec Shawnee Theatre to perform some of the greatest hits from the 60s. Come see the music group bring the Beatles, Monkees and more to life Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Get your tickets here.
- Downtown Overland Park is hosting its monthly Local Life event this weekend. Come show you support for locally-owned business while enjoying food, drinks, activities and more. Go here to learn more.
- From 1 to 4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in KCMO is having a free event in which kids can create their own Snakes and Ladders game to play at home. Learn more here.
There are no public meetings scheduled today.
- Johnson County Mental Health Center attended the Association of Community Mental Health Centers of Kansas’ advocacy day in Topeka Thursday to urge lawmakers to expand Medicaid in the state. According to the Alliance for a Healthy Kansas, nearly 8,000 Johnson Countians would become eligible for the insurance if Medicaid were expanded in Kansas.
- Rep. Sharice Davids announced the Department of Health & Human Services awarded a total of more than $4 million to two Head Start programs in Kansas’ Third District. Kansas City Kansas Public School’s Head Start earned nearly $2.5 million, while The Family Conservancy Head Start, also in KCK, was granted $1.6 million.
- Top-seeded KU easily won their first-round game in the men’s NCAA tournament Thursday, beating Texas Southern 83-56. The Jayhawks will now play Creighton in the second round Saturday. Meanwhile, the KU women play Georgia Tech tonight in the first round of the women’s NCAA tournament. The K-State women are also set for first-round action Saturday against Washington State.
