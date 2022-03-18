Kimchi and Bap, new popup at Lenexa Public Market, offers authentic Korean tastes from chef’s childhood

A new popup chef at the Lenexa Public Market is bringing authentic Korean cuisine to the table.

Kimchi and Bap, a Korean food concept developed by Lenexa’s Lisa Hamblen, debuted last weekend. Foodies interested in trying her bibimbap, japchae or rice bowls with bulgogi or crispy tofu, should mark their calendars for one of the next several weekends in the upstairs kitchen at the Public Market.

Future dates for Kimchi and Bap’s popup kitchen are:

March 19-20

April 1-2

April 23-24

May 6-7

May 28-29

On these days, lunch will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and dinner from 5-8 p.m.

Hamblen’s bibimbap features nine side dishes, or toppings, including: gosari (a root vegetable also called bracken), doraji (also called bellflower roots), zucchini, carrots, mushrooms, spinach, bean sprouts, cucumber and mu (Korean white radish).

Kimchi and Bap will also offer other surprise dishes on some of the popup dates.

“Seeing this movement [at the Lenexa Public Market] was so exciting, and seeing all these different popups,” Hamblen said, “I thought, that would be so cool if I made Korean food, right?”

Reconnecting with her Korean heritage

A native Korean adopted in the United States by a Korean mother and American father, Hamblen described a childhood filled with memories of tables laden with a mix of Korean and Western dishes.

Much of the flavors in her popup menu come from her favorite memories with her mother in the kitchen in their Arizona home, but she also spent years crafting her own recipes inspired by the dishes of her Korean homeland.

More than anything, Kimchi and Bap is Hamblen’s way to reconnect with a part of her identity she avoided in childhood.

After her parents divorced and she moved to a rural part of Michigan with her father, Hamblen went several years without access to Korean cuisine at home, in restaurants or even Asian markets.

In fact, she can’t recall any conversations with her family about racial identity.

“I realized, growing up, I kind of oppressed myself, in a way, because I wanted to fit in,” Hamblen said. “And cooking yes, definitely, was able to help me connect with that part of me that I’ve been kind of pushing to the side for so long.”

While Hamblen has been cooking for years, she only just launched Kimchi and Bap a few months ago.

She said she could see herself one day owning a food truck, serving her dishes at local farmers markets, or expanding into the culinary world a bit more.

But for now, she’s comfortable with sharing her specially made, authentic dishes with the Lenexa community.

Kimchi and Bap is also part of Hamblen’s own journey of exploring and appreciating her native identity, and also sharing that with others.

“It just makes me so happy to think, for something I was so shameful of growing up — and now it’s like I’m actually doing it and showing it off and being able to share with everyone else — to me, that has been a huge part,” she said. “All those years where I would just hide it, it’s like, I don’t have to hide it.”