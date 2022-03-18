5 to Try: Post readers pick the best patios in Johnson County ☀️

Greetings from the Post staff, and welcome to the end of the week with our latest 5 to Try!

This week, it’s a rite of spring.

We asked our readers to help us find some of the best outdoor patios for winin’ and dinin’ while the sun is shinin’.

Granted, this Friday is a bit wet and cold, but the forecast for this weekend is warm and sunny, if you want to get out and start sampling our readers’ picks.

They include popular public gathering spaces and upscale restaurants, a laid back barbecue joint and an up-and-coming local microbrewery.

We received way more than 5 recommendations this week (our readers must be in a sunny mood), so we’d like to give an honorable mention to the Lenexa Public Market.

It’s a family-friendly public gathering space in Lenexa’s “new downtown,” Lenexa City Center.

Located right next to The District, a growing retail and commercial hub, as well as the civic campus and City Center Library, the Lenexa Public Market is a good place to visit, even on cold days (because of those fire pits), and offers a variety of seating options and live music on Friday nights.

Now, here are our readers suggestions!

Bamboo Penny’s (Park Place in Leawood)

Editor’s note: The patio at Bamboo Penny’s is temporarily closed for renovations and will reopen April 13.

This upscale Thai restaurant in Park Place rose to the top of our readers’ favorites, not least for the authentic food and unique cocktails.

Bamboo Penny’s also has an expansive patio overlooking a public green space in Barkley Square, which just converted from an outdoor ice rink to turf for the spring.

Post reader Kathy Lowery on Instagram puts it succinctly: “Bamboo Penny’s — The best!”

In fact, Park Place is worth a few hours, with lots of local shopping, a coffee bar across the street, and ice cream parlor next door. Make this restaurant and all of its unique surroundings as part of your next adventure!

While the patio is temporarily closed, you can still check out the rooftop lounge.

Located at 5270 W. 116th Place, Leawood, Bamboo Penny’s is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday (kitchens close at 9 p.m.), 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday (kitchens close at 10 p.m.), and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

The rooftop lounge’s hours are 4-9 p.m. Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday (kitchens close at 11 p.m.), and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Strang Hall (downtown Overland Park)

This food hall and chef collective in downtown Overland Park was also one of our readers’ favorites for outdoor dining and drinking.

Strang Hall has an expansive outdoor patio with turf, yard games and plenty of outdoor seating.

“Strang Hall is an awesome place,” said Post reader Phyllis Schaal on Facebook.

Named after railroad magnate William B. Strang Jr. — who is considered the founder of Overland Park — Strang Hall opened in December 2019.

On nice days, customers on the patio can order cocktails directly from the walk-up bar without having to go inside. You can also order from any of the six restaurant kiosks.

Located at 7313 W. 80th St., Overland Park, Strang Hall is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Kitchens close at 9 p.m.

Woodyard Bar-B-Que (KCK, near Merriam and north Overland Park)

Looking for a casual, more rustic experience that’s off the beaten trail a bit? Some of our readers strongly recommend you give Woodyard Bar-B-Que in Kansas City, Kansas, a try.

Located on Merriam Lane just outside the city limits of Merriam and north Overland Park, this barbecue joint is beloved for its tender meat cuts, handcrafted sides and, best of all, a relaxing and casual patio, complete with picnic tables.

Post reader Bob Lake gives Woodyard BBQ a big thumbs up.

“…rustic picnic-table seating sheltered from the street; very pleasant place to take in some Q and beverages,” Lake said.

Woodyard Bar-B-Que also got an honorable mention last fall from our readers for our barbecue deep cuts 5 to Try.

Located at 3001 Merriam Lane, Kansas City, Kansas, Woodyard Bar-B-Que is open 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12-4 p.m. Sunday.

Rockcreek Brewing Co. (downtown Mission)

If craft beer is more your thing, and you can’t resist a crisp, cold ale while sitting outside under a strings of lights, then Rockcreek Brewing Co. is just the ticket for you.

Nestled right in the heart of downtown Mission off Johnson Drive, this small brewery came on the scene in July 2020.

The patio was open and filled with customers Thursday evening as folks came out to enjoy the nice weather for St. Patrick’s Day. Be sure to join them one afternoon when you’re looking for a nice spot to enjoy a refreshment and get some vitamin D.

Located at 5880 Beverly Ave., Mission, Rockcreek Brewing Co. is open 4-9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 1-9 p.m. Saturday, and 2-6 p.m. Sunday.

Coach’s Bar & Grill (south Overland Park)

We highlighted Coach’s Bar & Grill last year as one of our readers’ favorite sports bars in Johnson County, but the company’s location near West 135th Street and Antioch Road in Overland Park makes it a great outdoor gathering space with its second-floor patio.

Post reader Jerri Corgiat Gallagher recommends Coach’s for its upper deck, which offers an elevated view of this busy part of Overland Park.

Coach’s offers a fresh-daily menu with specials like pot roast, meatloaf and chicken fried steak. But now that the weather is (sort of… finally…. oops did we jinx it) nice, you’ve got to try a beer or one of their cocktails out on the patio.

Located at 9089 W. 135th St., Overland Park, Coach’s Bar & Grill is open 11 a.m. to midnight or later Monday through Thursday (kitchens close at 10 p.m.), 11 a.m. to 2 am. Friday and Saturday (kitchens close at 11 p.m.), and 11 a.m. to midnight or later Sunday (kitchens close at 9 p.m.).