Your Daily Planner: Thursday, March 17

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Alexis here with a rundown of this Thursday in Johnson County.

Forecast: 🌧 High of 72. Low of 36. This morning, partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain developing this afternoon. The chance of rain goes up to 90% this evening.

Diversions

The Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day parade starts this morning at 11 a.m. The theme this year is “Doing an Irish Dance!” If you’re not in the mood for a parade, consider joining the St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl at Prairiefire this evening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Get more details about things to do today and into the weekend here.

Public Agenda

The Board of County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. in Olathe. Commissioners will consider authorizing the allocation of $13 million for ongoing COVID-19 public health expenses and $45 million for lost revenue from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. View the full agenda here.

Noteworthy