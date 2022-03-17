  Alexis Lanza  - Paywall

Your Daily Planner: Thursday, March 17

A father pushes his son on the swing at West Flanders Park in Shawnee. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Alexis here with a rundown of this Thursday in Johnson County.

Forecast: 🌧 High of 72. Low of 36. This morning, partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain developing this afternoon. The chance of rain goes up to 90% this evening.

Diversions

Public Agenda

  • The Board of County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. in Olathe. Commissioners will consider authorizing the allocation of $13 million for ongoing COVID-19 public health expenses and $45 million for lost revenue from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. View the full agenda here.

Noteworthy

  • Today is Purim, a Jewish holiday marking the defeat of a plot to massacre the Jewish people in the Persian Empire. The Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City will host a free Purim event with a “Ted Lasso” theme this evening from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Park. The event will include games, food, costumes and more. Register for the event here.
  • SevenDays® 2022 Kindness Walk will take place Sunday, April 24 at the National WWI Museum and Memorial. SevenDays® is an organization that aims to overcome hate by promoting kindness and understanding through education and dialogue. Sign up for the walk today through March 22 to ensure you receive a “We Teach Kindness” t-shirt and mask.
  • The Kansas City Royals made an offseason splash Wednesday by signing star pitcher Zack Greinke to a one-year deal. The 38-year-old hurler returns to where he got his start in the big leagues (and won a Cy Young Award in 2009) after being traded away a dozen years ago. [The Kansas City Star]

👋 Hello there! I'm Alexis, the audience engagement editor here at the Shawnee Mission Post. One of the things I love most about my work is hearing from Johnson County residents about how we've filled a need for truly local coverage of the community. All the work we do — from covering the planning commission meeting to checking out that new coffee shop down the street — is made possible by our subscribers.

If you'd like to support community news, please consider subscribing today. Your first month is just $1. Cancel anytime.