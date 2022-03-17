Your Daily Planner: Thursday, March 17

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Alexis here with a rundown of this Thursday in Johnson County.
Forecast: 🌧 High of 72. Low of 36. This morning, partly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain developing this afternoon. The chance of rain goes up to 90% this evening.
Diversions
- The Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day parade starts this morning at 11 a.m. The theme this year is “Doing an Irish Dance!” If you’re not in the mood for a parade, consider joining the St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl at Prairiefire this evening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Get more details about things to do today and into the weekend here.
Public Agenda
- The Board of County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. in Olathe. Commissioners will consider authorizing the allocation of $13 million for ongoing COVID-19 public health expenses and $45 million for lost revenue from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. View the full agenda here.
Noteworthy
- Today is Purim, a Jewish holiday marking the defeat of a plot to massacre the Jewish people in the Persian Empire. The Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City will host a free Purim event with a “Ted Lasso” theme this evening from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Park. The event will include games, food, costumes and more. Register for the event here.
- SevenDays® 2022 Kindness Walk will take place Sunday, April 24 at the National WWI Museum and Memorial. SevenDays® is an organization that aims to overcome hate by promoting kindness and understanding through education and dialogue. Sign up for the walk today through March 22 to ensure you receive a “We Teach Kindness” t-shirt and mask.
- The Kansas City Royals made an offseason splash Wednesday by signing star pitcher Zack Greinke to a one-year deal. The 38-year-old hurler returns to where he got his start in the big leagues (and won a Cy Young Award in 2009) after being traded away a dozen years ago. [The Kansas City Star]
