Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash involving SUV on Nieman Road in Shawnee

The Shawnee Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating a crash that left a man critically injured Wednesday evening.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the intersection of 74th Street and Nieman Road at about 5:20 p.m. on reports that an SUV and motorcycle had been involved in a crash.

Recorded radio traffic states that paramedics arrived to find the motorcycle down in the intersection and the rider on the ground. The rider was wearing a helmet.

Johnson County Med-Act transported the motorcyclist to the Overland Park Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The person driving the SUV stopped and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police at the scene. That driver was not injured.

Officers closed the northbound lanes of Nieman Road at 74th Terrace along with one southbound lane.

All lanes reopened to regular traffic shortly after 7:30 p.m.

No identifying information about either driver has been released.

Police said more information about the crash would be released on Thursday.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.