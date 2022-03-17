Olathe East student charged in shooting undergoes another surgery, remains hospitalized, according to attorney

An 18-year-old Olathe East High School student charged in connection with a March 4 shooting that injured a school administrator and school resource officer remains hospitalized and unable to appear in court.

Jaylon Desean Elmore was scheduled to appear in Johnson County District Court Thursday morning, but his court-appointed attorney, Paul Morrison, told Judge Thomas Kelly Ryan that Elmore underwent another surgery earlier this week and is expected to remain hospitalized for at least a few more days.

“I’m not sure anyone knows exactly how long,” Morrison informed the court.

Elmore has been charged with one count of attempted capital murder for shooting school resource officer Erik Clark.

Elmore was shot and injured in the incident, along with Olathe East assistant principal Kale Stoppel.

“We have also yet to receive any discovery,” Morrison said. “I understand that, and I believe the officer-involved shooting team is probably in the middle of doing their thing, judge.”

A criminal affidavit released by Johnson County District Court Wednesday outlined in more detail the series of events that the led to the shooting at the school on the morning of Friday, March 4.

The affidavit says the day began with a student telling Olathe East administrators about rumors that another student had brought a gun to school.

That prompted a search for who might have it, which eventually led to two administrators taking Elmore out of shop class and bringing him back to the main office.

It was there, after Officer Clark had been called, that the affidavit says Elmore reached into his bag and pulled out a green camo-patterned handgun that was later identified as a “ghost gun” containing thirteen 9-millimeter rounds, with a spent round blocking the slide from closing.

Investigators say Elmore began firing, getting off about five rounds toward Clark. The officer returned fire.

At one point, the report says, Stoppel jumped on top of Elmore in an attempt to get the gun. They both ended up on the floor and Stoppel stayed on top of Elmore until Elmore started vomiting, the report said.

All three were hit in the volley and transported to hospitals by ambulance.

On Thursday, Judge Ryan scheduled a new court date for Elmore to make his first appearance and hold a scheduling conference on Thursday, March 31 at 2:15 p.m.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.