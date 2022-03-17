Looking for cheaper gas? Here’s how to check gas prices in northeast Johnson County

Like many Americans these days, Johnson Countians are likely feeling it at the gas pump.

It’s not just us: The increase in gas prices is a national — and international — issue. One of the main reasons for the spike is the cost of crude oil, “which has been rising over the past year,” AP News reports.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has also exacerbated the problem, leading to further spikes in recent weeks, though prices have begun to decline this week.

National and state averages: AAA’s Gas Prices website showed Kansas’ average gas price on Thursday, March 17 was $3.80 per gallon. That’s well below the national average of $4.29 a gallon.

Johnson County’s average gas price is lower still at $3.73 per gallon.

The highest recorded average price per gallon is $4.140, which hit the metro in July 2008, according to AAA Gas Prices.

How to find gas prices: Still, if you’re disheartened by the prices at your local gas station, there may be slightly cheaper options nearby.

Online gas price tracker GasBuddy.com lists the top 10 cheap fuel prices in Johnson County, numbers which get updated nearly by the hour.

GasBuddy also allows you to search for the cheapest gas by zip code here.

Or, check out the gas stations with the most affordable prices in northeast Johnson County the Post found through our Google map below.

All of the gas stations on this map showed a price lower than $3.73 per gallon for regular gas, as of Thursday, March 17.