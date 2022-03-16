Your daily planner: Wednesday, March 16

Good morning! Lucie here with your rundown of what Wednesday, March 16 looks like in Johnson County.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 73. Low: 48. Sunny for most of the day, with winds up to 23 miles per hour. Clouds will start to roll in during the evening.
Diversions
- The Johnson County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Kid’s Day Out for kids ages 6-10 who are home from school on spring break this week. Attendees can play games, visit exhibits and more from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Arts and Heritage Center.
- Journey and Toto will play tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center. You can still purchase tickets here.
Public agenda
- Overland Park’s Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee meets tonight at 7 p.m. Among other items, they will discuss a tax abatement for the fourth phase of development at CityPlace.
Noteworthy
- Members of political action committee Freedom to Learn is lobbying Kansas lawmakers to work towards retaining the state’s teachers and attracting new ones. The group on Tuesday delivered to the state capitol letters with more than 1,500 teachers’ and students’ signatures supporting a plan to attract and retain educators in the state.
- Some lawmakers in Kansas are pushing for a resolution to urge Congress to adopt daylight saving time all year long. At the same time, a Missouri lawmaker has proposed a bill advocating for eliminating daylight saving time and sticking permanently to standard time. [KCUR]
- The Kansas City, Kansas School District has announced plans to change the Arrowhead Middle School mascot, which is currently the Apaches. A naming committee is reportedly reviewing several alternatives options, including the Badgers, Cobras and Sharks. [Fox 4]
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.