Your daily planner: Wednesday, March 16

Good morning! Lucie here with your rundown of what Wednesday, March 16 looks like in Johnson County.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 73. Low: 48. Sunny for most of the day, with winds up to 23 miles per hour. Clouds will start to roll in during the evening.

Diversions

The Johnson County Parks and Recreation Departmen t is hosting a Kid’s Day Out for kids ages 6-10 who are home from school on spring break this week. Attendees can play games, visit exhibits and more from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Arts and Heritage Center.

Journey and Toto will play tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center. You can still purchase tickets here .

Public agenda

Overland Park’s Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee meets tonight at 7 p.m. Among other items, they will discuss a tax abatement for the fourth phase of development at CityPlace .

Noteworthy