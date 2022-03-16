Here are some big ticket projects on Overland Park’s next 5-year capital improvement plan — and their proposed timelines

Overland Park is on track to set the city’s next five years of capital improvements.
At its meeting Monday, the Overland Park Planning Commission reviewed and approved the city’s projected costs for capital improvements for 2023 through 2027.
This includes projects in several categories across the Fire, Police, Planning, Public Works and Parks and Recreation departments.
Following various committee approvals, the city council’s Committee of the Whole reviewed and approved the list on March 14 for public hearings.
Having gained the Planning Commission’s approval, the plan will go before the City Council for final approval on April 4.
The $232 million five-year plan includes capital improvements — which typically encompass new facilities or fixes to existing ones — along with some maintenance repairs and recurring costs for city programs.
Here are some of the biggest ticket items that are currently included in the five-year plan.
Reconstruction of Switzer Road
- Department: Public Works
- Details: A stretch of Switzer Road will be reconstructed from 167th Street to 179th Street. The scope of reconstruction includes curb, gutter, storm sewer, sidewalk and lane improvements. A bridge will also be built over Coffee Creek and a roundabout will be added at 175th Street and 179th Street.
- Project timeline: 2024-2028
- Price tag: $24 million
Arboretum visitors center
- Department: Parks and Recreation
- Details: Work is already underway on a new 22,000-square-foot visitors center at the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. The center will include classrooms, multi-purpose room, conference room, café and gift shop. Construction also includes a parking lot and expansion to the nearby gardens.
- Project timeline: 2019-2023
- Price tag: $23 million
New police training facility
- Department: Police
- Details: A new police training facility will be built near the Sanders Justice Center, including training rooms and an indoor firing range.
- Project timeline: 2025-2026
- Price tag: $16.9 million
Rebuilding Fire Station #41 on 75th Street
- Department: Fire
- Details: This project includes demolition and reconstruction of Overland Park’s Fire Station #41 on 75th Street. Work has been been underway in some form since 2017. Following additional study in 2021, the project’s cost increased from roughly $7 million to $13 million. City staff said this was due to rising construction costs, site utility costs, concept design refinement and temporary facility use for the station during construction.
- Project timeline: 2017-2024
- Price tag: $13 million
Comprehensive plan update
- Department: Planning
- Details: The city will seek consulting services to update its comprehensive plan for longer-term improvement goals. The plan aims to build off the ForwardOP strategic plan for the next 20 to 25 years, according to the city. The city’s comprehensive plan was last updated 30 years ago.
- Project timeline: 2022-2023
- Price tag: $750,000
