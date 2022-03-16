Here are some big ticket projects on Overland Park’s next 5-year capital improvement plan — and their proposed timelines

Overland Park is on track to set the city’s next five years of capital improvements.

At its meeting Monday, the Overland Park Planning Commission reviewed and approved the city’s projected costs for capital improvements for 2023 through 2027.

This includes projects in several categories across the Fire, Police, Planning, Public Works and Parks and Recreation departments.

Following various committee approvals, the city council’s Committee of the Whole reviewed and approved the list on March 14 for public hearings.

Having gained the Planning Commission’s approval, the plan will go before the City Council for final approval on April 4.

The $232 million five-year plan includes capital improvements — which typically encompass new facilities or fixes to existing ones — along with some maintenance repairs and recurring costs for city programs.

Here are some of the biggest ticket items that are currently included in the five-year plan.

Reconstruction of Switzer Road

Department: Public Works

Details: A stretch of Switzer Road will be reconstructed from 167 th Street to 179 th Street. The scope of reconstruction includes curb, gutter, storm sewer, sidewalk and lane improvements. A bridge will also be built over Coffee Creek and a roundabout will be added at 175 th Street and 179 th Street.

Project timeline : 2024-2028

Price tag : $24 million

Arboretum visitors center

Department: Parks and Recreation

Details : Work is already underway on a new 22,000-square-foot visitors center at the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. The center will include classrooms, multi-purpose room, conference room, café and gift shop. Construction also includes a parking lot and expansion to the nearby gardens.

Project timeline : 2019-2023

Price tag : $23 million

New police training facility

Department: Police

Details : A new police training facility will be built near the Sanders Justice Center, including training rooms and an indoor firing range.

Project timeline : 2025-2026

Price tag : $16.9 million

Rebuilding Fire Station #41 on 75th Street

Department: Fire

Details : This project includes demolition and reconstruction of Overland Park’s Fire Station #41 on 75th Street. Work has been been underway in some form since 2017. Following additional study in 2021, the project’s cost increased from roughly $7 million to $13 million. City staff said this was due to rising construction costs, site utility costs, concept design refinement and temporary facility use for the station during construction.

Project timeline : 2017-2024

Price tag : $13 million

Comprehensive plan update