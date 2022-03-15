  Juliana Garcia  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner: Tuesday, March 15

An island statue in Roeland Park decorated for St. Patrick's Day

Enjoy a sunnier Tuesday, Johnson County. This island lion in Roeland Park is dressed up for St. Patrick's Day on Thursday. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Good morning, everyone! Juliana here, welcoming you to Tuesday, March 15 in Johnson County.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 64 Low: 45. A mostly sunny day with low winds.

Diversions

  • Catch the band Tool, with special guests The Acid Helps, tonight at the T-Mobile Center. Tickets range from $56 to $179 and can be purchased online here.
  • Damien Mander, an Australian conservationist, is speaking about his work against poachers in Zimbabwe tonight at the Kauffman Center for Performing Arts. Tickets are between $45 and $56, and can be purchased online here.

Agenda

  • The city of Roeland Park’s planning commission meets tonight at 6 p.m. Join the Zoom meeting online here.

Noteworthy

A couple more items of note from the area:

  • If you have questions about Shawnee’s Economic Recovery Assistance grant program, the city is hosting open office hours at the Civic Centre, 13817 Johnson Drive, today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Applications for small businesses are open until March 25.
  • Attention, Fairway residents: WaterOne will start a water main replacement in late March or early April on Howe and Glenfield Drives from W. 61st to W. 63rd Streets. The project is expected to take two-and-a-half to three months, with water outages and street closures as needed.
  • Due to population growth over the past 10 years, Johnson County is expected to get a new Kansas House district as lawmakers in Topeka this week begin looking at state legislative redistricting proposals. [Kansas Reflector]

