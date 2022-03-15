Your daily planner: Tuesday, March 15

Good morning, everyone! Juliana here, welcoming you to Tuesday, March 15 in Johnson County.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 64 Low: 45. A mostly sunny day with low winds.
Diversions
- Catch the band Tool, with special guests The Acid Helps, tonight at the T-Mobile Center. Tickets range from $56 to $179 and can be purchased online here.
- Damien Mander, an Australian conservationist, is speaking about his work against poachers in Zimbabwe tonight at the Kauffman Center for Performing Arts. Tickets are between $45 and $56, and can be purchased online here.
Agenda
- The city of Roeland Park’s planning commission meets tonight at 6 p.m. Join the Zoom meeting online here.
Noteworthy
A couple more items of note from the area:
- If you have questions about Shawnee’s Economic Recovery Assistance grant program, the city is hosting open office hours at the Civic Centre, 13817 Johnson Drive, today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Applications for small businesses are open until March 25.
- Attention, Fairway residents: WaterOne will start a water main replacement in late March or early April on Howe and Glenfield Drives from W. 61st to W. 63rd Streets. The project is expected to take two-and-a-half to three months, with water outages and street closures as needed.
- Due to population growth over the past 10 years, Johnson County is expected to get a new Kansas House district as lawmakers in Topeka this week begin looking at state legislative redistricting proposals. [Kansas Reflector]
