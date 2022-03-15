Your daily planner: Tuesday, March 15

Good morning, everyone! Juliana here, welcoming you to Tuesday, March 15 in Johnson County.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 64 Low: 45. A mostly sunny day with low winds.

Diversions

Catch the band Tool , with special guests The Acid Helps, tonight at the T-Mobile Center. Tickets range from $56 to $179 and can be purchased online here.

Damien Mander, an Australian conservationist, is speaking about his work against poachers in Zimbabwe tonight at the Kauffman Center for Performing Arts. Tickets are between $45 and $56, and can be purchased online here.

Agenda

The city of Roeland Park’s planning commission meets tonight at 6 p.m. Join the Zoom meeting online here.

Noteworthy

