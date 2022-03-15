Shawnee developer returns with plan for new subdivision near downtown after townhome project fizzled last year

Shawnee has advanced a local developer’s plans to build a new subdivision of homes near Nieman Road and 55th Street on the same site of a proposed multi-family project that fizzled after facing neighbors’ opposition last year.

The details: Located on three acres near a few blocks north of downtown Shawnee near the southeast corner of West 55th Street and Nieman Road, Loma Gardens is a proposed single-family subdivision with 14 residential lots.

The site is currently home to a single-family residence built in 1938.

Led by Shawnee developer Kevin Tubbesing and his company, Stag’s Commercial, the project advanced through the Shawnee Planning Commission last week.

Second chance: Tubbesing previously proposed a multi-family project that would have included 26 townhome units in seven two-story buildings at that site.

However, neighboring residents submitted a valid protest petition opposing the multi-family project. Once the Shawnee City Council expressed less than enthusiastic support for the idea, Tubbesing withdrew his application.

Commission vote: After a staff presentation and discussion March 7, the planning commission voted 8-0 to recommend approval of rezoning the site from single-family residential to single-family residential overlay, as well as a preliminary plat, clearing the way for this new proposal.

Commissioners Bruce Bienhoff and Jeff Fox were absent. The commission has one ongoing absence, too, after John Montgomery resigned his position.

Tubbesing’s project allows 11 different architectural designs (five single-story and six two-story) from which lot owners can choose to build their homes. The developer plans to keep the 1938 home on site.

City staff noted a homeowners association is required for the project to maintain a detention pond on site.

Key quote: “Surrounding property owners and the governing body have indicated that attached housing as defined in the mixed-residential neighborhood designation is not desired at this location. Therefore, the applicant is proposing a single-family detached product that more closely resembles the existing development patterns in the area.” – Mark Zielsdorf, Shawnee planning staff

Next steps: The Shawnee City Council is slated to consider this project Monday, March 28.

A recording of the meeting is below and on the city’s website. Discussion begins at 1:24:10.