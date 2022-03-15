Police search for suspect they say stole 2 cars in Roeland Park and fired gun at victim

Roeland Park Police are investigating two separate carjackings that occurred early Monday morning and in which at least one gunshot was fired.

Why it matters: The carjackings occurred within blocks of two local schools — Roesland Elementary and Bishop Miege High School.

The incident took place around 7:30 a.m., around the time students are normally walking and being driven to school in that area, but both schools are on spring break and were not in session Monday.

The incident began on County Line Road and ended near 53rd Street and Clark Drive.

What happened: Roeland Park Police Chief John Morris told the Post via email that the suspect originally stole a car, which had been left running and unattended near a County Line Road residence.

The suspect, in the stolen car, then began following another driver for several blocks and caused an intentional accident at 53rd and Clark, Morris said.

The driver who was struck got out of the vehicle at which point the suspect also got out, allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and demanded the victim’s car, Morris said.

“When the victim refused, the suspect fired a 9-millimeter weapon into the ground as a warning,” Morris said.

Morris said the victim ran off to avoid injury, and the suspect took the victim’s car and left the first stolen vehicle at 53rd and Clark.

The vehicle that was originally stolen was returned to the owner on Monday, he said.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident, according to police.

The second stolen vehicle was found Tuesday morning in an apartment complex parking lot off of County Line and Puckett Roads in Kansas City, Kansas, Morris said.

The suspect is believed to be living or staying in the area of County Line Road. Morris said license plate readers picked up the stolen vehicle several times since Monday morning.

Key quote: “If [the original car] was not left that way, probably no crime would have taken place.” Morris told the Post. “Just another avoidable crime by leaving a car that way.”