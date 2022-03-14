Your daily planner: Monday, March 14

Hi there! It’s Leah welcoming you back to another week in Johnson County.
Forecast: ☁️ Increasing clouds, with a high near 56. South wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Diversions
- Johnson County Community College will have an in-person, on-campus graduation this spring for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s commencement is set for May 20 at the JCCC Gymnasium. More details can be found here.
- KU earned a #1 seed in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and will play the winner of a play-in game Thursday night in Fort Worth, Texas. Print your own bracket here.
Agenda
- The Overland Park Planning Commission meets today at 1:30 p.m. Many of their agenda items pertain to develop projects south of I-435, including a new proposed subdivision off 151st Street and plans for a new “high end car dealership” off Metcalf.
- The Fairway City Council meets at 6:30 tonight and will take up final consideration of a proposal to convert an office complex along Shawnee Mission Parkway into apartments for independent seniors.
Noteworthy
- The West 75th Street and Quivira Road intersection in Shawnee will fully close March 14 through March 18 so WaterOne crews can replace water mains. Project details here. Traffic details here. Detours will be marked and include the following:
- Southbound Quivira drivers will detour at 67th to Pflumm or Nieman
- Northbound Quivira drivers will detour at 79th to Pflumm or Nieman
- Westbound 75th Street drivers will detour at Nieman to 79th or 67th
- Eastbound 75th Street drivers will detour at Pflumm to 67th or 79th
- A K-State student team, with members Christian Peak of Lenexa and Collin Thompson of Olathe, took sixth place at the National Collegiate Sports Sales Championship.
- The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners on March 10 approved contracts with nine vendors for stormwater management services. The county’s stormwater management program partners with local cities to tackle projects that address flooding, stream erosion and water quality.
