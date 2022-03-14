Your daily planner: Monday, March 14

Hi there! It’s Leah welcoming you back to another week in Johnson County.

Forecast: ☁️ Increasing clouds, with a high near 56. South wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Diversions

Johnson County Community College will have an in-person, on-campus graduation this spring for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s commencement is set for May 20 at the JCCC Gymnasium. More details can be found here.

KU earned a #1 seed in the NCAA men's basketball tournament and will play the winner of a play-in game Thursday night in Fort Worth, Texas. Print your own bracket here.

Agenda

The Overland Park Planning Commission meets today at 1:30 p.m. Many of their agenda items pertain to develop projects south of I-435, including a new proposed subdivision off 151st Street and plans for a new “high end car dealership” off Metcalf.

The Fairway City Council meets at 6:30 tonight and will take up final consideration of a proposal to convert an office complex along Shawnee Mission Parkway into apartments for independent seniors.

Noteworthy