Updates from Johnson County Community College: Get the full experience at JCCC

A well-rounded college experience extends far beyond the classroom. From clubs and committees to wellness programs and studying abroad, our Cavaliers have ample opportunities to learn as students and grow as people – all while having fun and making new friends.

Clubs and organizations

Joining a club or organization is a great way for students to get involved on campus and meet new people. With more than 50 clubs and organizations, there’s a group for practically every interest or hobby. Students can choose from options like JCCC’s Student Senate, the Debate team, International Club, Quiz Bowl and more.

Wellness programs

JCCC’s student wellness programs help students develop and maintain healthy lifestyles while juggling classwork and extracurricular activities. A variety of semester-long wellness programs are available, including sports and tournaments open to all, “college recess” games and events, Wellness Wednesday meetings, personal training and wellness coaching.

Additionally, JCCC’s Lifetime Fitness Center, located on the first floor of the Gymnasium, is open seven days a week and is free for credit students to use. The Center includes multiple cardio machines, weight machines, total body weight training and a specialized circuit training system.

Academic theatre

Lights, camera, action! The JCCC Academic Theatre program has been touted as one of the best in the Midwest. It has earned many national awards through the prestigious Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF). Students are encouraged to grab some popcorn and attend a show – all performances are free and take place on campus throughout the year.

Study abroad

A complete educational experience includes exposure to new cultures, lifestyles and ways of thinking. Our Study Abroad program is one of many enriching and exciting opportunities we offer students to get a taste of the world.

JCCC proudly partners with programs in more than 50 countries to provide various Study Abroad trips throughout the year. The best part? Students can receive financial assistance to help pay for the trip! Scholarship opportunities and federal funds are available to cover travel, transportation, lodging and more. Students interested in studying abroad should contact the International Education office by email, or they can stop by the office in COM 220 to learn more.

Award-winning athletics

Nothing says “school spirit” more than cheering on our Cavaliers in action! JCCC Athletics is regarded throughout the region as a first-class program and consistently ranks at the top of national polls. Throughout the spring semester, students can catch a JCCC Baseball, Softball or Soccer game in our brand new outdoor athletic facilities.

Make the most of being a Cavalier

Campus life is vibrant at JCCC. We encourage students to learn how to get involved and make the most of their time as a Cavalier.