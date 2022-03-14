  Leah Wankum  - Shawnee

Hundreds turn out for Shawnee’s first St. Patrick’s Parade in 3 years — Check out our pictures from the day

Shawnee St. Patrick's

Hundreds came out Sunday afternoon to downtown Shawnee to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with an annual parade. Organized by the Irish American Club of Johnson County, the 38th annual parade took place after two years of going on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All photos credit Leah Wankum.

Happy early St. Patrick’s Day! That was definitely the message in Shawnee on Sunday.

The holiday is actually Thursday, March 17, but downtown Shawnee celebrated this weekend with the 38th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The parade took place Sunday afternoon for the first time in three years after the 2020 and 2021 events were both canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of onlookers came out to celebrate and enjoy the festivities. Check out some of our pictures from the event!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hi there! I'm Leah, and I cover Lenexa and Shawnee for the site. Here at the Post, we believe that an informed community is a stronger community. But we can't produce truly local coverage of Johnson County without your support. I hope you'll consider trying a subscription today. Our subscribers give us a 94% satisfaction rating — try it out for yourself and you'll see why! Your first month is just $1. 