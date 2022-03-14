Hundreds turn out for Shawnee’s first St. Patrick’s Parade in 3 years — Check out our pictures from the day

Happy early St. Patrick’s Day! That was definitely the message in Shawnee on Sunday.

The holiday is actually Thursday, March 17, but downtown Shawnee celebrated this weekend with the 38th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The parade took place Sunday afternoon for the first time in three years after the 2020 and 2021 events were both canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of onlookers came out to celebrate and enjoy the festivities. Check out some of our pictures from the event!