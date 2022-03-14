Capitol Update: Rep. Jo Ella Hoye says Legislature is having ‘wrong conversation’ about guns in wake of Olathe East shooting

Each week during the 2022 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Shawnee Mission area legislators the opportunity to share their thoughts about what’s happening in the state capitol.

Below is this week’s submission from Democratic Rep. Jo Ella Hoye of Kansas House District 17, which covers parts of Lenexa and Shawnee.

The views expressed in each Capitol Update are solely those of the lawmaker writing the column and are not reflective of the Post’s position on any matter discussed.

More than 110 people are shot and killed in America every day. The tragic shooting at Olathe East High School compels me to address the increase of violent crime in Kansas. Unfortunately, we’re having the wrong conversations in Topeka.

On Monday, the Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee will hear SB 522 — an unnecessary bill that would force school districts that offer firearms safety curriculum to use the NRA’s “Eddie Eagle” program from Kindergarten to 5th grade.

The bill does NOT prohibit the use, demonstration, or possession of a firearm or live ammunition in K-12 classrooms. Kansas criminal use of weapons law allows for the “possession of any firearm in connection with firearms safety course of instruction or firearms education course approved and authorized by the school.”

SB 522 authorizes instructors to bring guns into public schools. The Legislature passed a similar bill last year that was successfully vetoed. My amendment on the House floor to prohibit guns in schools during these courses failed.

Effective gun safety strategies must focus on adult gun owners to handle and store their firearms responsibly and keep kids from gaining unsupervised access to guns.

The Kansas Legislature has gradually weakened gun laws over the past decade. These efforts created deadly loopholes that make it easier for violent criminals and people who cannot legally access guns to gain access to firearms.

Kansans were told that gutting our gun laws would make our communities safer, but more guns in the hands of untrained and potentially dangerous people did nothing to stop violent crime. In fact, total murders in 2020 were the highest since the FBI began publishing “Crime in The U.S.” in 1959.

2013 — the Personal and Family Protection Act forced state and municipal agencies to have to allow guns in their buildings. Public employees can carry concealed firearms while on or off the premises, including into our homes.

2015 — Permitless Carry means no permit, training, or background check is required to carry hidden, loaded guns for Kansans 21 and older.

2017 — Guns on college campuses allowed, effective July 1 of that year

2021 — 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds can carry concealed handguns with a permit despite the fact that they are not old enough to purchase handguns at federally licensed gun dealers.

We must reduce threats to public safety.

Kansas does not require background checks on all gun sales, and we lack a clear process for individuals convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors, domestic battery and stalking orders to turn in guns that they may already have for the time period that they are prohibited from possessing firearms.

A “ghost gun” can be assembled into a fully-functioning firearm in an hour. Sellers are openly promoting these homemade weapons as ways to evade federal regulations. These guns have no serial number and are untraceable by law enforcement.

I’m disappointed that the Legislature is prioritizing bills from the gun lobby instead of having productive conversations about how to prevent gun violence in Kansas. We can’t let this happen again.