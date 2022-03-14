5 to Try: What are the best outdoor patios for dining and drinking in Johnson County? Tell us your picks ☀️

Winter’s over, right? We can say that now? (Fingers crossed.)

With the latest round of snow melting off and temperatures on the rise, let’s look forward to drinking and dining outdoors.

The forecast for this weekend is sunny and in the 70s, after all.

So, for this week’s “5 to Try,” we’re looking for your picks for best outdoor patios in Johnson County.

These should be spots that are good for convivial open-air cocktails, sun-kissed happy hours and dining al fresco.

Tell us where you like to go and a little bit about why you like going there.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

In the meantime, check out some of our most recent “5 to Try” selections, including our readers picks for best hiking trails and most sought-after Lenten fish fry dinners in Johnson County.