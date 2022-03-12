Your Community: Meet author B.J. Hollars

B.J. Hollars and his six-year-old son set off on a 2,500 mile road trip to rediscover America on the Oregon Trail and he has a captivating story to tell. Johnson County Library is pleased to welcome author B.J. Hollars for three events in March. The first is a reading and presentation from his book about the adventure of rediscovering America along the Oregon Trail. The next day, enjoy a craft talk on the behind-the-scenes lessons learned from writing his latest book. Then join Hollars for a writing workshop where he will provide a series of generative writing prompts that will be sure to spur your memory, bring your past to the present and help you write your life’s story.

B.J. Hollars is the author of several books, most recently “Go West Young Man: A Father and Son Rediscover America on the Oregon Trail.” His work has been featured in The Washington Post, Parents Magazine, NPR, and elsewhere. He is the recipient of the Truman Capote Prize for Literary Nonfiction, the Anne B. and James B. McMillan Prize, the Council of Wisconsin Writers’ Blei-Derleth Award, among others. He is an associate professor of English at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Here are the events you won’t want to miss:

Make Every Mile A Memory: A Reading and Presentation with B.J. and Henry Hollars on Go West Young Man: A Father and Son Rediscover America on The Oregon Trail

Tuesday, March 22, 6:30 p.m. Register Online

When B.J. Hollars and his six-year-old son, Henry, began a 2,500-mile road trip retracing the Oregon Trail, their mission was to rediscover America, and Americans, along the way. While their adventure included the usual setbacks, their most compelling drama involved people, privilege and their attempt to find common ground in an all-too-fractured country. Join the father and son team for a reading and conversation on their reckoning with our nation’s founding, and their renewal of faith in America today.

Travel Writing for Dummies: On Rattlesnakes, Wagon Ruts and Making the World Feel Like Home with B.J. Hollars

Wednesday, March 23, 6:30 p.m. Register Online

When it comes to telling true stories from the outside in, you must tread lightly, or be willing to pay the price. Join author B.J. Hollars for a craft talk on the behind-the-scenes lessons learned from his latest book, “Go West Young Man: A Father and Son Rediscover America on the Oregon Trail”. Learn from his missteps, mishaps and mistakes in the service of your own masterpiece.

The Story of Your Life: Writing Your Forgotten Past Workshop with B.J. Hollars

Saturday, March 26, 9 a.m. Register Online

How do we conjure our long-forgotten stories? And how can we recall those details from the past that we thought had vanished? There’s hope! And technique, too! Join author B.J. Hollars for a series of generative writing prompts at a workshop sure to spur your memory, bring your past to the present and help you write your life’s story.

Don’t miss these opportunities to hear, learn and be inspired by this award-winning author. This will be a great time for anyone interested in travel, history, or writing. All three events require registration, secure your spot today by registering online at jocolibrary.org.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom