Your daily planner: Friday, March 11

Hi, readers! It’s Nikki here to welcome you to another wintry March day in Johnson County.

Forecast: 🌨 High: 34, Low: 5. The snow is done for today, but it will remain cloudy and very cold throughout the morning. There could be some sun later in the day, but temps won’t get much above freezing.

Diversions

The Kansas City Ballet Second Company will perform live as part of the Lenexa’s City Center Live series at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Community Forum at Lenexa City Hall. Tickets can be purchased here.

KU plays TCU in the semifinals of the men's Big 12 basketball tournament at T-Mobile Center at 6 p.m. tonight.

at T-Mobile Center at 6 p.m. tonight. Downtown Overland Park’s first ever St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. this Saturday (and is still on for now despite predicted single-digit temps tomorrow morning.) The route will start at 79th and Floyd Street, before heading south on Santa Fe Drive and eventually concluding at Robinson Street. Click here to learn more about the free event.

On Sunday at 7 p.m., Quartet San Francisco will be performing "Masters of Pop: The Beatles and Beyond" at the Polsky Theatre located on the Johnson County Community College campus. Get your tickets here to watch the three-time Grammy nominated group.

Agenda

There are no public meetings scheduled today.

