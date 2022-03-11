Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Impacts of the crisis in Ukraine and how you can help!

As we all know, Russia recently invaded Ukraine in the largest military operation since the second World War. This has led to a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions, especially for the innocent civilians who have had no choice but to evacuate their homes and seek asylum for safety. As I often speak about the significance of home in these columns, this assault on the Ukrainian people has held a significant spot in my mind since it began. In addition to the immediate danger for the Ukrainian people, we are also feeling the shockwaves of this global crisis here at home in the United States.

We have received inquiries from our clients on how this conflict may affect the real estate market here in the states. Fortunately, according to the National Association of Realtors, experts are not anticipating that this war will significantly impact the U.S. real estate market. Russia accounted for less than 0.8% of all foreign buyers who purchased U.S. property from April 2015 through March of 2021, based on the NAR survey findings report compiled by RISMedia. Click here read the full report.

Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty, alongside our parent corporation, Realogy, and the entire SIR network, stand in support of any and every effort to restore peace for the people of Ukraine and bring them back to the home they love. Phillip White, CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty shared the following message ” Sotheby’s International Realty has offices in both Ukraine and Russia and we recognize that, as an industry leader, our role is to come to the aid of those in need, no matter where they may be located. In response to this unimaginable crisis, Realogy has opened a fundraising campaign for the Red Cross with 100% of contributions supporting the people of Ukraine, including civilians who have been displaced from their homes.”

To maximize the collective impact, Realogy will match all contributions up to US $50K. I encourage you to donate to this incredibly important cause. To donate click here.

Together we can aid in helping to restore peace and bring the people of the Ukraine home!