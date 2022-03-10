  Alexis Lanza  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner: Thursday, March 10

Snow starting to fall Thursday morning in Merriam. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

Good morning, everyone! Alexis here with a look at another cold and snowy day in Johnson County. 

Forecast: 🌨 High of 26. Low of 19. We’re looking at a 90% chance of snow throughout the day with several inches expected to fall. The chance of snow drops drastically in the evening with the winter storm warning set to lift Friday at 6 a.m. 

Diversions

  • The Parade of Hearts exhibits in Shawnee are officially installed in five locations around the city. You can find them at the corner of Roger Road and Nieman Road, Barton Drive and Johnson Drive, KU MedWest at 7405 Renner Road, KC Ice Center at 19900 Johnson Drive and Monticello Library at 22435 West 66th Street. See other heart statue locations throughout Johnson County.

Public Agenda

  • The Board of County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. in Olathe. The committee will hear reports about Theater in the Park, Severe Weather Awareness Week and COVID-19. View the full agenda here. 
  • The Overland Park Environmental Advisory Council will meet tonight at 6:30 p.m. Committee reports will include presentations on the U.S. 69 Highway Toll Expansion, the Infrastructure Advisory Task Force and more. See the full agenda. 

Noteworthy

  • Olathe school district Superintendent Brent Yeager gave his first interview earlier this week to address last Friday’s shooting at Olathe East High School. Yeager said that, prior to the shooting, another student reported their concerns to administrators about the student who has now been charged in the shooting. [Kansas City Star
  • Convicted payday loan scammer Scott Tucker of Leawood has been sentenced to 36 months in federal prison for tax fraud and ordered to pay $40 million in restitution to the IRS. In November, Tucker pleaded guilty to filing a fraudulent tax return on behalf of his professional auto racing business called Level 5 Sports.  [Department of Justice
  • The family of 22-year-old Sara M. Beck, a victim of a recent double murder-suicide in Lenexa, says she was stalked by her ex-boyfriend for months before he killed her and recent Shawnee Mission West graduate John “Mikey” Williamson at a home in Lenexa last month. [Fox4]

