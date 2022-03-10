Your daily planner: Thursday, March 10

Good morning, everyone! Alexis here with a look at another cold and snowy day in Johnson County.

Forecast: 🌨 High of 26. Low of 19. We’re looking at a 90% chance of snow throughout the day with several inches expected to fall. The chance of snow drops drastically in the evening with the winter storm warning set to lift Friday at 6 a.m.

Diversions

The Parade of Hearts exhibits in Shawnee are officially installed in five locations around the city. You can find them at the corner of Roger Road and Nieman Road, Barton Drive and Johnson Drive, KU MedWest at 7405 Renner Road, KC Ice Center at 19900 Johnson Drive and Monticello Library at 22435 West 66th Street. See other heart statue locations throughout Johnson County.