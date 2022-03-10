Prairie Village property values increase by average of 13% — How that could impact next year’s budget

The city of Prairie Village kicked off its 2023 budget discussion on Monday, including a timeline for what’s to come.

Why it matters: Budget discussions determine how the city spends its money in the upcoming year.

City Finance Director Nickie Lee said city staff started by looking at the 2022 budget goals and objectives to see what should be added, combined or amended.

Revenue bump: The city anticipates additional revenue this year as a result of property value increases — something nearly every Johnson County homeowner can expect to see this year.

Prairie Village’s property values increased by an average of nearly 13%, Mayor Eric Mikkelson said during his report to the city council on March 7.

Changes to goals and objectives: Lee outlined specific budget goals and objectives, which included a few changes specific to 2023.

First, city staff recommended adding an objective about maintaining employee stability. This is in connection to the city’s ongoing review of employee pay and benefits.

Another change is the combination of two goals: Maintaining financial transparency and citizen participation in budget issues.

Lee said the pandemic helped city staff implement the technology stream budget conversations to allow for more accessibility to residents.

Property value impact: Lee said the average home appraised value in Prairie Village increased from about $380,000 to $426,865. The city’s portion of property taxes is at 16%, and the city’s mill levy remained relatively flat, Lee said.

Residents can expect an overall rate decrease because Consolidated Fire District No. 2, Shawnee Mission School District and the county itself all lowered their mill levies in their 2022 budget processes, Lee said.

Still, property taxes are paid based on property values, Lee said. This means the overall rate decrease may be absorbed by the nearly 13% property value increase, she said.

Budget timeline: Budget discussions will be ongoing over the next two months in Prairie Village.

Following a March 8 finance committee discussion about transient guest tax, the next budget discussion will be at the April 4 city council meeting.

The April 4 discussion will cover worker’s compensation, insurance cost assumptions, 2023 committee budgets and outside funding requests, according to city documents.

The city council will discuss decision packages and preliminary revenue estimates at its April 18 meeting.

Finally, the city council will have its annual road condition discussion and talk about the Capital Improvement Program at its May 2 meeting.

The city council is currently meeting in a hybrid format, so residents can attend in-person at city hall or watch along virtually on Facebook. City council meetings are the first and third Monday of each month at 6 p.m.

Key quote: “[The property value increase is] good for our overall taxes, of course, citizens may feel that or have a different opinion of that, but it’s really good news for the overall value of the community,” Lee said.