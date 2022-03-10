Mission advances plans for Mission Preserve, independent senior living community

Mission has advanced plans for an independent senior living complex at West 51st and Riggs streets.

After a presentation from staff and some discussion, the Mission City Council voted 7-0 to approve a preliminary development plan and preliminary plat for Mission Preserve, a multi-family housing development for residents 55 and older.

Councilmember Mary Ryherd was absent.

The details: Located on about 10 acres at West 51st and Riggs, the development will comprise 132 units in two 4-story residential buildings.

City documents show the project will have several amenities, including a clubhouse, an outdoor pool and courtyard, pickleball court, dog park and walking trail.

Concerns: City staff said a handful of residents at the city’s planning commission Feb. 28 raised concerns about potential traffic impacts.

As a result, the developer, Stride Development, is required to expand a traffic study in the surrounding area, including along Foxridge Drive and Lamar Avenue as well as the intersection of Riggs and 51st.

Other multi-family development projects received previous approvals in the past, but challenges with the hilly topography and possible financial impacts from the Great Recession in 2008 likely contributed to those projects never being built, according to city staff.

Key quote: “The goal of developing Mission Preserve from the beginning, it’s been to provide our residents with all the amenities and luxury features of a newly developed community while maintaining the look and feel of a mature neighborhood. The way we intend to accomplish that is by preserving more than two and a half acres of land surrounding the building in its natural state, which currently is trees, shrubs, rock outcroppings. Hence the name Mission Preserve; that’s the idea.” – Jason Ferdig, Stride Development

Next steps: The development requires final site plan approvals from the city planning commission before construction can begin.

The city could review final site plans sometime this summer. The project could take about five years to build and will also likely require some blasting to prepare the site for vertical construction.

A recording of the meeting is on the city’s Facebook page. Discussion begins at 27:00.