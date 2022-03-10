Former Johnson County Court employee accused of embezzling $1M, federal complaint shows

A former employee in the Johnson County District Court Clerk’s office has been charged with embezzling more than $1 million over the course of a decade, according to a federal complaint.

The complaint says Dawna Kellogg of Paola, Kansas, used her position as accounting supervisor in the clerk’s office to steal incoming cash payments to the court, including bail bond payments, and then cover the theft up by writing fake checks payable to the Clerk of Court and depositing those funds into the Clerk of the Court’s bank account.

Between 2007 and 2017, Kellogg is accused of writing nearly 500 fraudulent checks ranging in value from $500 to $10,000 each, to conceal the embezzled funds which were put in her personal accounts.

Kellogg was employed as the clerk’s office’s accounting supervisor from 2003 to June 2017.

In addition, Kellogg is accused of falsifying her federal tax returns in three separate years because she knew her “taxable income was substantially greater” because she was not reporting the embezzled funds.

In all, the federal complaint says Kellogg underreported her income by $278,725 for those three years by not reporting the embezzled gains.

Kellogg is charged with eight counts of wire fraud in relation to her fraudulent check scheme and three counts of filing false federal tax returns.

The case is being handled in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kansas. Court records show Kellogg is being represented by an attorney from the federal public defender’s office.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe told the Post his office is not going to file state-level charges against Kellogg.

It was a decision his office and the feds worked out in advance, he said.

Because Kellogg worked for the court system, having local charges posed a lot of possible conflicts of interest, and that’s why it’s a federal case and not a state case, Howe said.

In early January, Johnson County court officials acknowledged that an investigation was underway following the discovery of “accounting irregularities” in the clerk’s office.

The matter came up briefly at a Board of County Commissioners meeting on Jan. 13.

Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara suggested the county take a broader look at its auditing process in light of the questions about the missing funds.

The county should consider doing regular financial audits of its departments in addition to performance audits, she said.

“I think we are being shown to be extremely vulnerable without these types of financial audits,” O’Hara said.

Commission Chairman Ed Eilert replied that annual financial audits are already being done by an outside auditing firm, a policy the county should continue.