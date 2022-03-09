Your daily planner: Wednesday, March 9

Good morning! Lucie here with your Wednesday update on what’s new and noteworthy in Johnson County.
Forecast: ☁️ High: 44. Low: 25. Cloudy for most of the day, with winds from 6 to 9 mph. A winter storm warning goes into effect at 9 p.m. tonight, with 4 to 7 inches of snow predicted through the day Thursday.
Diversions:
- Join KC Ballet for a chat via Facebook live at 6:30 p.m. tonight. This event is part of the KCB Community Engagement and Education program, which aims to teach the public about the lives and jobs of professional dancers.
- The men’s Big 12 basketball championship tips off tonight in downtown Kansas City. K-State will play West Virginia at 6 p.m. tonight at the T-Mobile Center.
Public agenda:
- The Mission City Council will meet for a work session at 5:30 p.m. tonight, where they will review the city’s policies on public incentives for private developments. Then, during it’s regular meeting at 7 p.m., the council will consider approving a preliminary plan for an apartment complex for adults 55 and older.
- The Overland Park City Council’s Public Safety Committee meets tonight at 7 p.m. and is expected to receive presentations on the 2021 annual reports form both the police and fire departments.
Noteworthy:
- Starting today, the southbound lanes of Quivira Road just north of 75th Street in Shawnee will be closed to accommodate a water main replacement. The intersection will close completely on Monday, March 14, as construction continues for five days. Drivers will be able to detour via 67th Street onto Pflumm Road or Nieman Road.
- This week, the Gardner Edgerton school board appointed Nick Robinson as a new member, shifting the board to a conservative majority. Robinson is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and, like the four other board members elected last fall, a vocal critic of mask mandates in the district. [Kansas City Star]
- Kansas City area gas prices are climbing. This week, the average metro gallon is $3.68, which is 46 cents higher than last week and $1.17 higher than this time last year. [KCTV]
