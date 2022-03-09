Your daily planner: Wednesday, March 9

Good morning! Lucie here with your Wednesday update on what’s new and noteworthy in Johnson County.

Forecast: ☁️ High: 44. Low: 25. Cloudy for most of the day, with winds from 6 to 9 mph. A winter storm warning goes into effect at 9 p.m. tonight, with 4 to 7 inches of snow predicted through the day Thursday.

Diversions:

Join KC Ballet for a chat via Facebook live at 6:30 p.m. tonight. This event is part of the KCB Community Engagement and Education program, which aims to teach the public about the lives and jobs of professional dancers.

The men’s Big 12 basketball championship tips off tonight in downtown Kansas City. K-State will play West Virginia at 6 p.m. tonight at the T-Mobile Center .

Public agenda:

Mission City Council will meet for a work session at 5:30 p.m. tonight, where they will review the city's policies on public incentives for private developments. Then, during it's regular meeting at 7 p.m. , the council will consider approving a preliminary plan for an apartment complex for adults 55 and older.

The Overland Park City Council’s Public Safety Committee meets tonight at 7 p.m. and is expected to receive presentations on the 2021 annual reports form both the police and fire departments.

Noteworthy: