Johnson County is about to get hit with another round of snow — Here’s when and how much

Prairie Village snow

Dust off your snow shovels, Johnson County. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm advisory from 9 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Friday. Forecasters say the area can expect between four to six inches of snow. Above, a man shoveling snow at the Shops of Prairie Village following a snow storm in February. Photo credit Leah Wankum. File photo.

Snow is on its way to Johnson County. Again.

This latest wintry blast could complicate driving on Thursday morning and afternoon and impact school schedules.

Here’s what you need to know:

The timing: The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday night, through 6 a.m. on Friday, March 11.

Brad Temeyer, a meteorologist with the NWS Kansas City field office, said this snowfall is going to be “a slow burn.”

Johnson Countians can anticipate a lingering, light to moderate snowfall during the day on Thursday, he said.

How much: Heavy snow is expected, especially Thursday morning, with a total accumulation of four to six inches in parts of the metro, according to the NWS.

Johnson County is expected to get three to six inches of snow, Temeyer said.

The heaviest snowfall is expected to land in the northern part of the Kansas City metro, between Highway 36 and Interstate 70.

If the storm system shifts “ever so slightly to the south,” though, Johnson County could see more.

How long it will last: Temeyer said snowfall is expected to develop between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m. Wednesday night and continue for most of the day on Thursday.

The heaviest snowfall is expected to hit just after daybreak on Thursday.

Light to moderate snowfall will linger into the night, and potentially into Friday morning before coming to a complete stop.

Key quote: “March, especially this time of year around here, it’s pretty common to see those different extremes where we see severe weather one day and winter weather the next,” Temeyer said.

