Stretch of I-435 through Shawnee, Lenexa will be closed March 18-21 — Here’s what drivers need to know

Drivers in Shawnee and Lenexa should begin preparing for a temporary shutdown later this month of I-435 between Shawnee Mission Parkway and K-10 as crews replace the Renner Road bridge over the interstate.

While that stretch of I-435 is expected to be closed only for a few days, there will be longer-term disruptions to traffic around Renner Road itself, with the bridge replacement expected to take up to six months.

Here is what you need to know:

I-435 closure — March 18-21

Both directions of I-435 from K-10 to Shawnee Mission Parkway will be completely closed starting Friday, March 18, after the evening rush hour, at about 8 p.m.

KDOT officials expect to reopen that stretch of I-435 before the morning rush hour Monday, March 21

Official detours will use I-70 to K-7, then K-10 back to I-435, as well as I-70 to I-635 to I-35 and back to I-435 Northbound traffic will detour via K-10 or I-35 Southbound traffic will detour via I-70 or Shawnee Mission Parkway



Here’s a map of KDOT’s suggested detours around the I-435 closure:

Ramp closures — March 18-21

KDOT is also closing multiple southbound I-435 ramps from March 18 to 21, including at Johnson Drive, Shawnee Mission Parkway and Midland Drive in Shawnee

Vehicles will still be able to access the northbound I-435 ramps at all three of these interchanges

Here’s a map of those ramp closures along I-435:

Renner Road bridge closure — March 17 through September

Renner Road at the bridge over I-435 will be closed for about six months

An official detour route will use Midland Drive, Lackman Road and West 79th Street

Local traffic will still be able to access Forest Park Drive coming from the north as well as the Park Lanes Family Fun Center coming from the south

You can also view the I-435 and ramp closures and get more information about this road work here.

Keep updated on these projects through websites by the city of Shawnee and KDOT.