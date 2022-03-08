‘Parade of Hearts’ — Here’s where in JoCo you’ll be able to see giant, painted hearts as part of KC-wide installation

Across Johnson County and much of the rest of the Kansas City metro, residents can expect to see some new artwork in the coming weeks.

Organizers of the “Parade of Hearts” announced Monday more than 150 locations around the region where five-foot by five-foot fiberglass hearts, each designed and decorated by a local artist, will be displayed.

https://twitter.com/ParadeofH/status/1499499498422288388?s=20&t=yM6UwhSiW3al0TeYsj5s_w

This new region-wide art installation is reminiscent of the “CowParade” art project more than 20 years ago, which saw painted fiberglass cows pop up across the metro.

As part of its consent agenda Monday, the Overland Park City Council approved the temporary installation of “Parade of Hearts” statues on city property.

Other Johnson County cities are expected to make way for their own hearts, too.

The hearts will start being installed this week, with delivery expected to wrap up in a few weeks.

According to KCUR, Parade of Hearts is the brainchild of Tucker Trotter, the CEO of Overland Park-based design firm Dimensional Innovations, and Chase McAnulty, owner of local apparel brand Charlie Hustle, who wanted something to bring the region together and instill hometown pride.

“There was so much happening in the world and there was so much division,” Trotter told KCUR, “and we felt like here’s an opportunity for us to set an example for other cities and communities, what it looks like to unify, what it looks like to come together.”

According to the project’s website, Parade of Hearts’s purpose is to also support local tourism, retail and service sectors, as well as provide financial support for industries most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Artists will receive a $2,000 stipend for their work on the fiberglass hearts.

After being displayed for a few months, the hearts will then be auctioned off in June.

The funds going towards the Alt-Cap, Visit KC Foundation, the Mid-America Regional Council and University of Kansas Health System.

Here’s where you can find hearts in or close to Johnson County.

KCK (around University of Kansas Medical Center):

“Heroes in Healthcare” – Medical Pavillion Urgent Care, 2000 Olathe Boulevard

“KC, Where Hearts Brush Along!” – Cambridge Tower A, 39th and Stateline

“Respirator Heart” – Cambridge Tower A, 3825 Cambridge Street

“Two Cities Beating As One” – Center for Advanced Heart Care, 4000 Cambridge Street

Shawnee

“KC Sunflower” – KU Medwest Urgent Care, 7405 Renner Road

“Hybrid Hope: Kansas City” – Kansas City Ice Center and Pavilion, 19900 Johnson Drive

“Hold Love Close” – Monticello Library, 22435 West 66 th Street

“Tapestry of the Heart” – Southeast corner of Roger Road and Nieman Road

“All In It Together’ – Barton Drive and Johnson Drive

Northeast Johnson County

“KC Conquering Cancer” – Westwood Medical Pavilion, 2650 Shawnee Mission Parkway

“Kansas City – Heart of Gold” – North side of Shawnee Mission Parkway between Belinder Avenue and Mission Woods Road

“Pawdice” – Rosedale Neighborhood 47 th and Mission Road

“Grateful” – Rock Creek Trail, Johnson Drive and Reeds Road

“Kansas City in Color” – Northwest corner of State Line Road and Tomahawk Road

Olathe

“Culmination” – Junque Drawer Boutique, 233 South Cherry Street

“COVID Changed Our Landscape” – Olathe Community Center, 1205 East Kansas City Road

“Fountain Rain” – Olathe Conference Center, 10401 South Ridgeview Road

Overland Park

“Pride of the City” – Indian Creek Campus, 10710 Nall Avenue

“Bubbly” – Rally House, 5219 West 117 th Street

“Sunnier Together” – Price Chopper, 3700 West 95 th Street

Leawood

“Grow Together” – Leawood City Hall, 4800 Town Center Drive

Prairie Village

“We are Better Together” – 7301 Mission Road

“Spectrum of Love” – Eye Care and Specialty Surgery, 7400 State Line Road

“Moving Forward” – Weltner Park, West 78 th Street and State Line Road

“Jazzin’ KC Nights” – Meadowbrook Park, 9101 Nall Avenue

“Broken Hearted” – Corinth Quarter, 4117 West 83 rd Street

Lenexa