Marco’s Pizza, Ohio-based chain, opening new location in Shawnee this week

A new franchise from Ohio-based chain Marco’s Pizza is slated to open Friday at 75th and Nieman in Shawnee.

Located at 7472 Nieman Road in the Trailridge Shopping Center, Marco’s is slated to open Friday under ownership of local franchisees Jered Jerome of Olathe and Andy Welch of Liberty.

The site is a former retail appliance store.

Jerome said he saw Marco’s as a “great opportunity” to bring high-quality pizza to the area.

“It really begins with our dough,” Jerome said. “Unlike other brands, we make our dough in house and ensure it is never frozen. Combine that with our fresh ingredients, exceptional customer service, and wide range of menu selections, Marco’s is the perfect option to offer up a truly authentic Italian experience.”

Ryan Tanner, general manager of the restaurant, said he’s excited for a full opening in a few days.

“It’s been a long time coming; it’s a very exciting thing,” Tanner said. “I’ve been in restaurant management for years, but I’ve never really dealt with this angle of it, of opening a brand new location, building a new customer base, integrating myself into a new community that I haven’t really ever dealt with before. I love people … so it has been a very exciting thing for me getting out, introducing myself to local business owners.”

As to the menu, Tanner recommends the Pepperoni Magnifico, their flagship pizza with two kinds of pepperoni and “romesan” seasoning (a mix of Roma and Parmesan cheeses).

If pizza isn’t your thing, Marco’s also serves hot sandwiches, calzones, fresh salads and “pizza bowls” for those who want less carbs.

While Marco’s Pizza has no dine-in options at this time, the restaurant plans to offer delivery, carryout and curbside pickup services.

Marco’s can be ordered on Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats. The restaurant will also utilize a drive-thru carryout window for customers to pick up and even place orders.

Delivery boundaries are roughly Johnson Drive, Metcalf Avenue, West 87th Street Parkway and I-435, give or take.

Marco’s Pizza has a handful of other locations in the Kansas City metro area, including one in Olathe.

The Shawnee location will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.