Here’s why you heard tornado sirens in Johnson County on Tuesday when you normally wouldn’t

Johnson Countians heard something out of the norm today — tornado sirens. But local emergency officials say it was no cause for alarm.

Why it matters: The county normally tests its emergency siren system on the first Wednesday of each month.

This was the second Tuesday of the month, but it also came in the midst of Severe Weather Preparedness Week, which runs from March 7-11.

Statewide drill: Trent Pittman, the county’s assistant director of community preparedness, told the Post via email that the county participated in a statewide drill Tuesday.

The county — like other emergency management agencies in the state — typically participate in this special drill, which falls during Severe Weather Preparedness Week, he said.

Notify JoCo, a free-to-use emergency notification system launched in 2013, is also tested annually during this week, Pittman said.

The county uses this week as an “opportunity to test the system’s ability to send mass notifications,” he said, which is why you may have received an automated voice message Tuesday alerting you to the test.

Johnson County Emergency Management did send out a message on Facebook about both the statewide tornado drill and the Notify JoCo mass notification on Facebook Tuesday morning.

What’s next: Pittman said the next time Johnson Countians should hear tornado sirens is on April 6 at 11 a.m. — the regularly scheduled monthly test day. That is, barring any actual severe weather between now and then.

Johnson Countians are encouraged to use this week as a time to review their personal severe weather sheltering plans, Pittman said.

This includes making sure “their shelter [area in their homes] is clean, supplied and ready for quick occupancy.”

Key quote: “In Johnson County, we only activate the outdoor warning sirens for tornadoes,” Pittman told the Post. “No other type of hazard or event.”