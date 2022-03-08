Police investigate after person says they were robbed of cellphone, cash at Overland Park Marriott

This story was last updated Tuesday, 1:30 p.m.

Overland Park Police are investigating after a woman reported being robbed at gunpoint of her cellphone and some cash at the Marriott Hotel Monday night.

Officers were called to the hotel, 10800 Metcalf Avenue, just before 8:30 p.m., initially on a report of a man with a gun and shots possibly having been fired.

Recorded radio traffic states that dispatchers received multiple 911 calls, and all callers reported different things happening inside the hotel.

Overland Park officers and several Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers surrounded the building and closed all parking lot entrances for a time as they searched for a suspect.

Officer John Lacy, the Overland Park Police Department spokesperson, said in an emailed statement Tuesday morning that investigators eventually learned that a suspect “left in an unknown vehicle as officers were arriving on scene.”

The suspect’s vehicle, Lacy said, was last seen driving westbound on College Boulevard.

The investigation concluded that no shots had actually been fired. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Lacy also confirmed that the victim and suspect knew each other.

All entrances to the parking lot and the doors to the hotel lobby reopened at about 9:20 p.m.

Johnson County Med-Act and Overland Park firefighters were dispatched to stage in the area of the call for a possible shooting victim. But those units were told to disregard the call shortly after being dispatched.

Police have not released a description of the suspect or any other details about the incident.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.