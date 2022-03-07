Updates from Johnson County Community College: Registration is open for our Summer Youth Enrichment Program

As a pillar of the Johnson County community, JCCC provides activities the whole family can enjoy. Take our Summer Youth Enrichment Program— it’s designed to inspire lifelong learning by enhancing your child’s knowledge, personal growth and skills.

Combine learning and fun

This summer, we’re providing 80 in-person courses for students entering grades 6 to 12 and more than 100 live online Black Rocket computer courses for ages 8 to 14. Our program instructors come from a variety of backgrounds and specialize in the subjects they teach. Many are JCCC faculty members or local teachers throughout the community.

Popular class topics include:

Arts and Crafts

Business

Career Exploration

Computer Programming

Creative Writing

Entrepreneurship

eSports

Game Development

Music

Video Games

We’ve expanded our course selections this year to offer brand new and highly requested classes, including:

Colorful Expressions : Students tap into their creative side using several different mediums to create stunning works of customized art.

: Students tap into their creative side using several different mediums to create stunning works of customized art. Printmaking Palooza : This class explores basic printmaking techniques including monoprint, block printing, collagraph and simple silk screen to create unique artworks.

: This class explores basic printmaking techniques including monoprint, block printing, collagraph and simple silk screen to create unique artworks. Fashion Boot Camp : Students learn creative ways to apply the principles and elements of design in fashion product development. Participants construct their own purses as their primary project!

: Students learn creative ways to apply the principles and elements of design in fashion product development. Participants construct their own purses as their primary project! Exploring Criminal Justice : Students leave this class with an excellent introduction into the criminal justice system.

: Students leave this class with an excellent introduction into the criminal justice system. MakerLab 101: Held in JCCC’s “makerspace,” students use 3D printers, a laser cutter and coding/soldering tools to create one-of-a-kind projects to take home.

“We are very excited to present our 2022 Summer Youth Enrichment program! We’re glad to be able to offer even more in-person courses to engage better with our students. Staff and faculty members are looking forward to another summer of fun and learning,” said Molly Salisbury, Program Coordinator, Summer Youth Enrichment Program.

Register now

Help beat the inevitable, “I’m boreds” this summer with exciting hands-on classes, labs and experiences customized for kids! These courses fill quickly, view the program details and register your child today.