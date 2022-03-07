Capitol Update: Sen. Ethan Corson decries changing Supreme Court justice selection process

Each week during the 2022 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Shawnee Mission area legislators the opportunity to share their thoughts about what’s happening in the state capitol.

Below is this week’s submission from Democratic Sen. Ethan Corson of Kansas Senate District 7, covering an area of northeast Johnson County that includes Fairway, Mission, Mission Hills, Mission Woods, Prairie Village, Roeland Park, Westwood, Westwood Hills, and parts of Leawood and Overland Park.

The views expressed in each Capitol Update are solely those of the lawmaker writing the column and are not reflective of the Post’s position on any matter discussed.

Imagine you’re a Kansan with a matter before our state Supreme Court. Then imagine learning that some of the justices deciding your case have publicly promised to rule against your position.

I bet you’d question how your case could be resolved in a fair and impartial manner. But to top it off, what if the remaining justices had received $1,000 campaign contributions from opposing interests as part of a seven-figure campaign to get elected to the Supreme Court?

It sounds too bizarre to be true, but this would be a common occurrence if extremists in the Kansas Legislature get their way.

The Senate Judiciary Committee, of which I am a member, is considering two proposals to amend the Kansas Constitution to end the merit-based system for selecting Supreme Court justices that has served us well for 64 years.

One of the proposed amendments would turn judges into politicians by making them run as members of a political party for statewide election to the bench.

Like politicians, judicial candidates would have to declare policy positions, make campaign promises and solicit contributions from special interests.

The other would bring the broken and dysfunctional Washington, D.C., model of judicial selection to Kansas by replicating the circus-like atmosphere that has become a regular feature of the U.S. Senate confirmation process of Supreme Court nominees. This model is also less transparent than our current process and would leave Kansans with no idea why a governor selected a nominee, what they discussed or who else was considered.

By contrast, our current system serves Kansans well.

The nonpartisan Supreme Court nominating commission is made up of five lawyers and four non-lawyers from across the state. The Commission, which is subject to the open meetings act, advertises vacancies, publishes the names of each applicant and publicly releases portions of each person’s application.

The Commission publishes guidelines for their interviews and uses statutorily required criteria to evaluate applicants. The Commission’s interviews and deliberations are public, as are its votes. Only after this rigorous process is completed are three names sent to the governor for selection.

New justices stand for retention election in the next general election after their appointment and every six years thereafter, an additional avenue for public input.

In short, the Commission’s balanced, rigorous, and transparent process continues to produce highly-qualified, nonpartisan, fair and impartial Supreme Court justices free of the taint of the political process. We should keep it that way.

It’s a privilege to represent our community in the Kansas Senate. I can be reached at Ethan.Corson@senate.ks.gov or by phone at 785- 296-7390.

Each week the Legislature is in session, I send an email newsletter discussing my work. If you’d like to receive it, please go to my website here and select “Legislative Updates.”

Additionally, myself, along with Reps. Clayton, Stogsdill, Ousley and Xu, and State Board of Education member Melanie Haas, hold a town hall at 9:00 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Sylvester Powell Community Center in Mission, 6200 Martway Street.

You can also join us virtually.

Our next town hall is Saturday, March 26. I hope to see you there!