Capitol Update: Rep. Rui Xu says there’s still work to do on big issues, including redistricting and medical marijuana

Each week during the 2022 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Shawnee Mission area legislators the opportunity to share their thoughts about what’s happening in the state capitol.

Below is this week’s submission from Democratic Rep. Rui Xu of Kansas House District 25, covering parts of northeast Johnson County, including Fairway, Roeland Park and Westwood.

The views expressed in each Capitol Update are solely those of the lawmaker writing the column and are not reflective of the Post’s position on any matter discussed.

Last week was the “turnaround” in the Kansas Legislature (the date by which most bills must have passed out of the chamber they originated in order to be considered in the session’s second half), and aside from the constant Bonnie Tyler references, that means that a flurry of bills were passing each chamber before the House bills get sent over to the Senate and vice versa.

Don’t get me wrong, we did a lot: we passed an antisemitism resolution, we established a kids lifetime hunting and fishing license, we made it easier for veterans to get custom license plates and much more.

However, what struck me most wasn’t what we did do, but what we DIDN’T.

There are still a lot of big issues that the Kansas Legislature needs to tackle but are likely going to get crammed into the back half of the session, possibly via procedural maneuvers.

This includes:

Eliminating the food sales tax: This is one of the very highest priorities of both parties, but right now the debate is being bogged down by ratcheting it down to 0% over time, or just eliminating it all at once. I support the latter; I fear that if we don’t do it all at once, we might never get it to 0.

This is one of the very highest priorities of both parties, but right now the debate is being bogged down by ratcheting it down to 0% over time, or just eliminating it all at once. I support the latter; I fear that if we don’t do it all at once, we might never get it to 0. Legalizing medical marijuana: Last year, the House passed medical marijuana out of the chamber with a fairly comfortable 79-42 bipartisan majority. Thus far, the Senate has entirely refused to take it up, referring the bill to a little-used committee. There are rumors popping up in the Capitol that they are introducing their own version soon, likely with some very unsavory components bundled in with it.

Last year, the House passed medical marijuana out of the chamber with a fairly comfortable 79-42 bipartisan majority. Thus far, the Senate has entirely refused to take it up, referring the bill to a little-used committee. There are rumors popping up in the Capitol that they are introducing their own version soon, likely with some very unsavory components bundled in with it. Legalizing sports gambling: If I were a betting man (pun intended), I would’ve said that this would’ve been legalized in Kansas in my first term in 2018, and every subsequent session thereafter. For some reason, it just keeps getting bottled up. On the opposite spectrum as medical marijuana, the Kansas Senate actually passed out sports gambling last year, but the House has yet to take it up this year.

If I were a betting man (pun intended), I would’ve said that this would’ve been legalized in Kansas in my first term in 2018, and every subsequent session thereafter. For some reason, it just keeps getting bottled up. On the opposite spectrum as medical marijuana, the Kansas Senate actually passed out sports gambling last year, but the House has yet to take it up this year. Legislative Redistricting Maps: While the legislature did pass an obviously gerrymandered Congressional map already, we have yet to even see any maps for state legislative districts. For us in Johnson County, this is especially important because we stand to gain three state House seats and one Senate seat, and candidates need to know what district they’re running in ahead of the June 1st filing deadline.

Hopefully we get moving on these big issues fairly soon because the longer the session goes on, the more likely it is that things happen in the dead of night with opaque legislative maneuvers.

As always, if you have any questions of comments, please reach out to me by emailing me at rui.xu@house.ks.gov or calling or texting at 913-535-8691.