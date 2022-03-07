5 to Try: What are the best Friday fish frys in Johnson County? Tell us your picks 🐟

Holy moly, it’s fish fry season once again.

During Lent, Catholic parishes across Johnson County hold fish fry dinners on Fridays in the lead up to Easter (which this year is April 17.)

Based on several readers’ requests, this week’s “5 to Try” is asking for your recommendations for the best fish frys in and around Johnson County.

You don’t have to be Catholic to enjoy these communal dinners, but bring your appetite.

Fried fish, boiled shrimp, baked salmon, French fries, hush puppies and coleslaw — each local parish has their own unique take on the tradition.

We want to hear which Johnson County fish frys you try to get to each Lenten season. (And yes, we’re going with frys, not fries, though some may disagree.)

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

