Olathe East student charged with attempted murder in school shooting

An Olathe East High School student has been charged with one count of attempted capital murder in connection to a shooting at the school Friday morning.

Jaylon Desean Elmore, 18, was arrested following the incident, which left Elmore, school resource officer Erik Clark and assistant principal Kaleb Stoppel all injured with gunshot wounds.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s office announced the charge against Elmore on Saturday and said an initial court date had not yet been set.

Court records show Elmore is charged with shooting Off. Clark “intentionally and with premeditation.” His bond is set at $1 million.

Olathe Police say Clark esponded to the school’s main office at 10:38 a.m. Friday in reference to an “administrative matter” with a student.

During the incident, investigators say the student, now identified as Elmore, “produced a handgun” and the student and officer exchanged shots.

Elmore was admitted to Overland Park Regional Medical Center in critical condition Friday after the shooting. Recorded radio traffic indicates he suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Online booking logs for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office show Elmore was formally booked into custody just after 10 p.m. Friday night.

An HCA Midwest spokesperson confirmed Elmore remained hospitalized in critical condition on Saturday.

He was previously convicted for aggravated robbery in Wyandotte County District Court.

That case was filed in February 2020, when Elmore was a juvenile. He served six months of probation for that charge.

Clark and Stoppel were also taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center Friday after the shooting and were both released by late afternoon, according to hospital officials.

A charging sheet lists dozens of witnesses, including Olathe East principal Kerry Lane, another assistant principal and a school counselor.

Elmore is a senior at Olathe East and appears on the roster of the school’s football team.

In a statement, the district attorney’s office said the arrest was the result of an investigation by Olathe Police, the Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team and the Johnson County Crime Lab.

Mike Frizzell contributed to this report.