Your daily planner: Friday, March 4

Forecast: 💨 High: 71, Low: 57. Another unusually warm day for early March with high winds. The National Weather Service says there is “very high fire danger” today and tomorrow, with gusts at times topping 30 miles per hour.
Diversions
- Merriam’s 26th annual Heartland Artist Exhibition is taking place this Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at the Tim Murphy Art Gallery. Click here to learn more about the free event that will feature more than 80 works of art.
- On Saturday from 1-9 p.m., the 7th annual Uncorked: KC Wine Festival is happening at Union Station. Buy your tickets here for the chance to enjoy over 100 wines from all across the globe.
- Wanting to get a little exercise in while enjoying some Girl Scout Cookies? Then the Cookie Run 5K this Saturday at 8 a.m. at the Bluhawk Center might be for you. The event raises money for local Girl Scout troops and offers free cookies once the run is over. To register, go to the event’s website.
Agenda
There are no public meetings scheduled today.
Noteworthy
- Gardner Edgerton school board member Kristen Schultz has resigned from her position after she said she was harassed by residents who regularly attend board meetings. Schultz is the fourth member of the board to resign this school year as tense disagreements over COVID-19 protocols and other educational issues have plagued their meetings. [Kansas City Star]
- Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday that the state won Site Selection Magazine’s 2021 Governor’s Cup for the first time in its history. The award is given to the state with the most economic development investment per capita in the country.
- The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded nearly $300,000 to two local agricultural businesses through their Rural Development Awards program. Kansas City Food Hub in Overland Park will receive $249,915 to expand their locally sourced produce for retail sales. Also, Pat & Rachel’s Gardens in Olathe will obtain $49,999 to grow their operation of selling canned and freeze-dried foods.
