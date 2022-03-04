Your daily planner: Friday, March 4

Hello, readers! It’s Nikki giving you some insight into what’s happening in Johnson County this weekend.

Forecast: 💨 High: 71, Low: 57. Another unusually warm day for early March with high winds. The National Weather Service says there is “very high fire danger” today and tomorrow, with gusts at times topping 30 miles per hour.

Diversions

Merriam’s 26th annual Heartland Artist Exhibition is taking place this Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at the Tim Murphy Art Gallery. Click here to learn more about the free event that will feature more than 80 works of art.

On Saturday from 1-9 p.m., the 7th annual Uncorked: KC Wine Festival is happening at Union Station. Buy your tickets here for the chance to enjoy over 100 wines from all across the globe.

Wanting to get a little exercise in while enjoying some Girl Scout Cookies? Then the Cookie Run 5K this Saturday at 8 a.m. at the Bluhawk Center might be for you. The event raises money for local Girl Scout troops and offers free cookies once the run is over. To register, go to the event's website.

Agenda

There are no public meetings scheduled today.

Noteworthy