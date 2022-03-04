Olathe East school resource officer and administrator injured in shooting, student also shot and in custody

This is a developing story in which not all facts or details are known at this time. This story will be updated as more information is learned.

Here’s what we know • Three people were shot Friday morning at Olathe East High School, including a school resource officer, assistant principal and student. • The student, an 18-year-old male, has been arrested. • Overland Park Regional Medical Center says one of the injured is in critical condition, another in critical but stable condition and a third in stable condition. • No others students were injured. • The district says students are being dismissed and reunited with their families Friday afternoon and counseling services will be available.

Olathe Police say a school resource officer and administrator were shot and injured Friday morning at Olathe East High School.

A third person, an 18-year-old male student at Olathe East, was also shot and has been arrested.

Olathe Police Sgt. Joel Yeldell, a department spokesperson, told media Friday afternoon that all three injured people were in stable condition and are expected to survive.

It is unclear who shot first or how many shots were fired.

Olathe Police said Friday afternoon that there was no active threat at the school.

The people involved in the shooting have not been publicly identified, though the Olathe School District said the families of those injured have been notified.

Olathe PD have told parents of Olathe East students to go to the Family Video at 12708 Black Bob Road for reunification with their children.

The Olathe School District released reunification points, where parents and families could meet their students, who were being released Friday afternoon.

OFFICIAL REUNIFICATION PLAN:

Parent pick-up and walkers will be transported to California Trail Middle School(13775 W 133rd St, Olathe, KS). Please reunify with your student there.

Bus riders will come home on buses from Pioneer Trail Middle School (15100 W 127th St, Olathe).

⬇️ — Olathe Public Schools (@olatheschools) March 4, 2022

Student drivers will be released in a staggered fashion and escorted to their vehicles.

Special Education bus riders will come home on buses from Olathe East as normal.

Admin/LE will facilitate reunification. Our goal is to reunify students with their families as soon as we can. — Olathe Public Schools (@olatheschools) March 4, 2022

The district said counseling services would be available at California Trails Middle School and Pioneer Traill Middle School until 7 p.m. Friday.

Agents from the Kansas City Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are on the scene assisting with the investigation.

The Kansas City field office of the FBI is also assisting, and the Johnson County Officer-Involved Shooting Team is also investigating the shooting.

Nikki Lansford contributed to this report.

This story will be updated as more information is learned.