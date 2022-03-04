Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: How to enhance your home’s curb appeal

Although the temps are balmy this week in Kansas City, the official first day of spring is actually March 20th. The time to list your home is now! As we exit out of the winter months and head into spring, a likely question on the minds of homeowners is how to enhance the curb appeal of their home. First impressions are one of the most important things to consider when selling your home. Buyers are visual and oftentimes their first exposure to your home could be virtually or by simply driving by. Here are some simple changes you can make that will make a big difference and hopefully give you a big return on your investment.

One of the most common ways to create curb appeal that will stick with potential buyers is to go green. Plants and flowers give an instant boost, and you certainly don’t have to break the bank. Select certain points around your exterior – for example, around windows, pathways and porches – and plant or place potted plants and window flower box in those areas.

Often overlooked, your home’s front door can be a huge asset in creating maximum curb appeal. If you want to go the DIY route, a simple paint job can make a huge difference. Choose a color that works well with your home’s exterior paint color and don’t be afraid to go bold! If you are willing to spend a bit more, replacing your home’s front door can be a value add. There are so many styles to choose from – estate, classic, craftsman, contemporary – you are sure to find something that creates the perfect focal point.

Last but certainly not least, clean is king. Even if your plants are on point and your front door is magnificent, a dirty home can be the difference between an interested buyer and one that says “no thanks”. Typically, the gold standard to clean the exterior of your home is to use a power washer. These handy tools are especially effective at removing years of dirt off your home, driveway and sidewalks. If you don’t own one, they can be rented at most big box retailers.

Spring has almost sprung and whether you are looking to sell your home or just improve its appearance, these are surefire ways to make you the envy of your neighborhood!