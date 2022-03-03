Your Daily Planner: Thursday, March 3

Good morning, Johnson County! It’s Alexis with a rundown of what’s happening in your community today.
Forecast: 🌤 High of 59. Low of 41. It’s cooling down today, and you can expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day turning partly cloudy into the evening.
Diversions
- Live music options in the Kansas City area tonight include: Anderson East performing at the Madrid Theatre at 8 p.m. and Koe Wetzel performing at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO at 8 p.m. Get ticketing information for both events here.
Public Agenda
- The Board of County Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Olathe. The council will consider approving the reappointment of representatives to the Tenth Judicial District, the Transportation Council and the Southeast Consolidated Zoning Board. Look through other agenda items here.
- The Shawnee Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will meet tonight at 5:30 p.m. Expected staff reports include an aquatics report, a Shawnee Town report and more. Get more information here.
Noteworthy
- An analysis by the Kansas City Star found one Overland Park intersection to be among the 13 deadliest crossings in the KC metro. The highway interchange between I-435 and U.S. 69 has seen multiple deadly crashes over the past few years. [The Kansas City Star]
- Kansas and Missouri have “Stand Your Ground” laws that allow people to defend themselves with firearms when they feel threatened. A recent study found that both states saw some of the nation’s most dramatic increases in gun homicides outside of the South after the laws were implemented. [The Lawrence Times]
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.