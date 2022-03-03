Your Daily Planner: Thursday, March 3

An analysis by the Kansas City Star found one Overland Park intersection to be among the 13 deadliest crossings in the KC metro. The highway interchange between I-435 and U.S. 69 has seen multiple deadly crashes over the past few years. [

Kansas and Missouri have “Stand Your Ground” laws that allow people to defend themselves with firearms when they feel threatened. A recent study found that both states saw some of the nation’s most dramatic increases in gun homicides outside of the South after the laws were implemented. [

The Lawrence Times

