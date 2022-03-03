Shawnee buying land near Mid-America sports complexes to expand city’s parks footprint

Shawnee is planning to buy land to expand the city’s parks footprint, a move officials hope will help turn the city into a major recreational destination.

After extensive debate, the Shawnee City Council on Monday voted 6-1 to spend $693,000 to purchase about 77 acres at 6403 Vista Drive, just southwest of the sprawling Mid-America and Mid-America West sports complexes.

IT security firm LTS Partnership is the current owner of the property, according to Johnson County property records. Here’s an overview of the site.

Why it matters: The land purchase is part of Shawnee’s long-term goal of expanding the area city leaders call the “Valley of Champions.”

Located near Mill Creek Streamway Park and the sports complexes, the wooded area could eventually be used to develop the proposed Rail Creek Park concept, a conglomeration of shared-use paths and training areas for cyclists.

What could happen: Once complete, the Rail Creek Park trail system would connect to the Mill Creek Streamway trails and Experience Zone North, where the KC Ice Center and Shawnee Mission Beach Volleyball facilities are located.

The city’s move to invest in the Valley of Champions follows after Johnson County Park and Recreation District’s recent investment of about $45 million for substantive improvements at the sports complexes.

Below is the city’s vision for the sprawling site.

Other purchase not approved: The city council opted out of plans to purchase other property near the area.

City staff had recommended approval purchasing additional property at 19950 Johnson Drive for $1,150,000.

That roughly 11-acre property, owned by Investments B.Z. L.C., according to Johnson County property records, would have also been used to expand the Valley of Champions vision.

Discussion among the city council indicates that several councilmembers had some concerns with “land banking” that particular piece of property for future parks and recreation uses.

City staff noted the process to purchase and develop the 19950 Johnson Drive site would have been similar to how the city oversaw development of the Nieman Corridor Catalyst Site in the downtown area, where Blume Shawnee is now under construction.

Julie Breithaupt, the city’s communications manager, told the Post afterward that the city has no official land bank program, but the city bought (and later sold) the Nieman catalyst site because it was located in a flood zone.

Key quote #1: “This is a huge regional destination for our community. In terms of Shawnee, we really see that economic impact and what this area can do for the community, and really the region,” said city manager Nolan Sunderman.

Key quote #2: “I love the concept; I think it’s a great investment in the community. Yes, I know it’s going to take some time to build it, and it’s going to take some time to get those things done, but it’s a great vision,” said Councilmember Angela Stiens.

Next steps: The city has not yet laid a specific timeline or budgeted funds for development of the 77-acre parcel of land.

However, Shawnee plans to use city parks and recreation funds to pay for the land purchase. City staff will begin researching funding options for development of the site, according to city documents.

A recording of the meeting is on the city’s website. Discussion begins at 1:02:21.