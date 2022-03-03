Lenexa advances Vista Ridge commercial site in developing area of city

Lenexa has advanced plans for Vista Ridge, a commercial development on the northeast corner of K-10 and Ridgeview Road.

Why it matters: After some discussion Monday evening about the project, the Lenexa Planning Commission unanimously approved revised preliminary plans and a revised final plat for the roughly 15-acre commercial project, which comprises eight lots/pad sites for restaurant or retail uses. The site is under construction for utility work, according to city documents.

The developer, West Star Development, is also leading the neighboring Vista Village mixed-use project at Prairie Star Parkway and Ridgeview Road. The two sites will have similar design concepts to make them look unified, according to city documents. Here’s a look at the entire project area.

Tenants for the pad sites and lots have not yet been announced, but conceptual designs for signage imply the developers may try to lock down drive-thru fast-food restaurants, a coffee shop, and possibly a liquor store, or other similar tenants.

Most of the planning commission discussion centered around traffic flow, access points and parking on the site.

Key quote: “We’re pleased to introduce what we think is another improvement to the development along Ridgeview Road. Again, we think this is an improvement on what was previously planned for this site. This is only part of the site, but approval today will allow us to move forward with some shovel-ready sites.” – Patrick Watkins, Lawrence-based attorney representing West Star

What’s next: The Lenexa City Council will consider this item March 22. The site still awaits final design approvals from the city.