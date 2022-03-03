Johnson County’s first Whataburger set to open Monday in Overland Park — Here’s the plan for traffic

After over a year of anticipation, Whataburger’s first Johnson County location is slated to open Monday, March 7, at 11 a.m.

Located at 8420 W. 135th St. in Overland Park, the 3,700-square-foot restaurant, which sits on the former site of a Salty Iguana, has been in the works since December 2020.

During its daily operations, the Overland Park Whataburger’s dining room will be open from 6 a.m. to midnight, with the drive-thru operating 24/7.

Curbside pickup and delivery for online orders is set to be available in the coming weeks.

The 135th Street location will be the third Whataburger in the Kansas City area, following openings last year in Lee’s Summit and Independence, Missouri.

“We’re grateful for the amazing receptions our first two Kansas City-area restaurants have received,” said Whataburger senior area manager Mike Garza in a statement. “We’re excited to open our first Whataburger in Kansas as we continue to grow in the region.”

When the Lee’s Summit location opened in November, the line to get the restaurant’s well-known burgers and spicy ketchup became exceptionally long.

Some people waited up to six hours to have their first bite of food on opening day.

To mitigate similar traffic concerns with the Overland park location, Whataburger officials say they will pay for Overland Park Police and private security to help manage traffic flow for as long as they are needed after Monday’s grand opening.

Most of the traffic is expected to be contained to 133rd Street with all access to the restaurant coming eastbound from the road.

Patrons will also exit out onto 133rd Street and cannot enter the line from Antioch Road.

Below is a map of how traffic is expected to flow following the opening of the restaurant.

Although there is excitement in the air for the first location to open in the county, the San Antonio-based burger company has even more in store for this area in the following months.

According to the company, three other restaurants in Overland Park and one in Olathe are set to open on the following schedule: